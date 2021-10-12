U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

Roland's V-Moda reveals its first true wireless earbuds

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Roland's V-Moda brand is moving into the true wireless earbuds market. The initial Hexamove lineup includes two models: Lite and Pro. V-Moda says you'll get up to six hours of use on a single charge. The included charging case will bump up the playback time by 18 hours in total. The hexagonal earbuds have 6mm drivers that deliver what V-Moda describes as "powerful bass, vibrant mids and pristine highs," though there's no active noise cancellation.

The Hexamove Lite buds are available in three colors: red, white and black. There are three fitting options as well. As for Hexamove Pro, there are six custom fitting options (though it's only available in black or white). V-Moda says you'll be able to mix and match fins, ear-hooks and three in-ear fittings to discover the right combo for your ears. You can also attach the earbuds to a neck strap and stabilizer to prevent you from losing them. In addition, you'll be able to customize audio on the Pro earbuds using the equalizer tool in the V-Moda app.

The brand says both models are IPX5-rated for sweat, water and dust resistance. The Hexamove earbuds are available now from the V-Moda website and Amazon. Hexamove Lite costs $130 and a pair of Hexamove Pro earbuds will run you $170.

A model wearing a white version of V-Moda&#39;s Hexamove Lite earbuds
A model wearing a white version of V-Moda's Hexamove Lite earbuds

