U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,386.84
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,408.87
    -42.36 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,306.11
    -44.97 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.40
    -5.58 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.83
    +0.88 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.20
    +13.30 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.48 (+1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8600
    +0.0320 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3020
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.7400
    +0.3010 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,265.92
    -1,147.54 (-2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.91
    -15.01 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Roland celebrates 50 years of music gear with glossy new book

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Roland/Bjooks

Famed electronic instrument maker Roland is celebrating its 50th anniversary today by teaming up with boutique publisher Bjooks to announce a coffee table book that tells its story. Inspire The Music: 50 Years of Roland History is a 400-page tome that delves into the tech, people and culture behind the company.

The book includes several chapters that explore Roland products and their impact on certain music scenes. Roland and Bjooks say Inspire the Music explains the context and history of the Jupiter-8 Synthesizer, Boss guitar pedals, TR-808 Rhythm Composer and TB-303 Bass Line. The book will cover other gear, such as keytars, grooveboxes and V-Drums, as well as how the Octapad SPD-30 percussion pad became a staple of modern music in India.

In addition, Inspire the Music features dozens of interviews with artists and Roland designers. You can expect to hear from the likes of Johnny Marr of The Smiths, DJ Jazzy Jeff, guitarist Nita Strauss, Sister Bliss of Faithless, Orbital, Peaches, Swizz Beatz, Jean-Michel Jarre and Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran.

Bjooks came to prominence through Kickstarter, and has published glossy books on topics such as guitar pedals, modular synthesis and interface design. In 2020, it teamed up with Moog for a book featuring tips and tricks for the semi-modular Mother lineup.

Inspire The Music will be released this summer. Pricing has yet to be revealed.

Inspire The Music: 50 Years of Roland History
Inspire The Music: 50 Years of Roland History

Recommended Stories