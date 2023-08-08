Role of AI in the Outperformance of Amazon.com (AMZN)

Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Partners III Opportunity Fund” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund’s Institutional Class returned +8.03% compared to an +8.39% return for the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund's Institutional Class has returned +11.33% year-to-date compared to +16.17% return for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund highlighted stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) provides consumer products and subscriptions. On August 7, 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $142.22 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was 10.44%, and its shares gained 3.19% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $1.459 trillion.

Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund made the following comment about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was another top performer for the quarter and year-to-date, also with an AI role to play. AI systems require massive computational resources, meaning that as these technologies become more pervasive for businesses of all sizes, customers will increasingly lean on cloud computing platforms like Amazon Web Services to harness the benefits."

Top 5 Electronic Gadgets for a Smart Home

Zapp2Photo/Shutterstock.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in second position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 243 hedge fund portfolios held Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of first quarter which was 240 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in another article and shared the list of most advanced AI companies. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.