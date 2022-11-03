The Role and Skills of a Valuable HR Assistant Training Course: Stay Up to Date with Regulations and Procedures to Avoid Infringements and the Risk of Costly Disputes (February 20-21, 2023)
Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Role and Skills of a Valuable HR Assistant Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This highly practical HR assistant programme will make sure you are up to date with regulations and procedures to avoid infringements and the risk of costly disputes.
An effective HR assistant plays a key role in the efficient running of a HR department. The daily pressures are demanding, procedures are constantly evolving due to changes in legislation, and you have to handle sensitive employee issues on a regular basis.
It is vital to ensure you are aware of key employment laws and best practice skills to handle employee issues effectively as they arise, and ensure you avoid costly errors.
This highly practical workshop contains case studies and actual situations faced by HR assistants. During each session the trainer will define, examine and discuss the specific role and responsibilities of a HR assistant connected with that topic.
Benefits of attending:
Master the steps in successful recruitment and making job offers
Understand what must be included in a contract of employment by law and how employers can add to this to protect their particular interests or needs
Learn how to vary contract terms
Appreciate employee entitlement and employers' responsibilities in different types of leave including pregnancy, maternity, paternity and parental leave
Understand how GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018 affect HR practices
Examine the details of discrimination law to ensure that you are providing equality of opportunity and avoid costly mistakes
Get to grips with discipline and grievance procedures to feel more confident when involved in employee disputes
Ensure you know what 'fair' dismissals are and how employers are expected to be 'reasonable' in the manner of dismissal
Review Rights to Work issues in the UK post Brexit
Who Should Attend:
New and existing HR staff looking for more training
Experienced HR staff looking for an update on employment law procedures
Staff assigned to HR duties and responsibilities
HR administrators wanting to progress to the next level
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction: the importance of HR
The contribution of HR to the business
HR roles and responsibilities
The essential role of the HR administrator
Arriving at employment policies and procedures
Responsibility for making HR policies effective
Internal relationships
The importance of employment law
The range of current legislation affecting HR practices
Statutory vs occupational rights
Frequency of changes
The recruitment and selection process
The business case
Identifying the job
Defining the person
Rights to Work issues in the UK post Brexit
Attracting candidates
Assessing candidates
Making the selection decision
Follow-up
Employment practices and GDPR
Terms and conditions of employment
Types of contract
Agency staff
The right of an employee to written terms and conditions
Statutory rights
Issuing the contract
Varying the terms of contract
Remedies for breach of contract
Clarifying the terms where there is no written statement
Best practice
'Family-friendly' rights
Statutory sick pay
Maternity leave and pay, and rights during pregnancy
Paternity leave and pay
Leave and pay for adoptive parents
Parental leave and time off for family crises
Flexible working rights
What employers must do
Dealing with requests
Issuing a refusal
Dealing with an appeal
Discrimination law
Discrimination legislation
Definitions of discrimination
The Equality Act
Remedies for unlawful discrimination
Institutions
Discipline and dismissal
Employee rights
The ACAS Code of Practice
The organisation's own disciplinary procedure
The right to be accompanied
The right of appeal
Effective records
Carrying out disciplinary interviews
'Fair' reasons for dismissal
Constructive dismissal
Wrongful dismissal
Making a claim for unfair dismissal
The role of the Employment Tribunal
Compensation for unfair dismissal
Alternatives to a tribunal
Speakers
Jocelyn Hughes
Freelance consultant
Jocelyn Hughes is a recognised expert in HR management and personal development, having worked in training and personal development since the early 1980s. A strong advocate of training for a reason, she has a practical approach to training which aims to provide participants and organisations with readily useful content, transferable to the workplace.
Having enjoyed a successful career in training management, she began working as a freelance consultant in 1998, working with major blue chip organisations across the UK and internationally. Jocelyn is widely respected for her experience and expertise. She is a qualified NLP practitioner and is a published author of 'Contact Centre Management' with Echelon Publishing.
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1nk5rd
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900