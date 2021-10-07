Role of Wireless ICT in Healthcare Markets, 2021 Market Report - The Necessity of Further Proliferation of Standardized Wireless Communications in Medicine and Wellness

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Role of Wireless ICT in Healthcare: M2M, WBAN and Underlying Technologies: Standardization, Trends and Markets 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report addresses recent advances in wireless communications technologies for medical/fitness applications.

Ambient Intelligence is a vision where the environment becomes smart, friendly, context-aware and responsive to any type of human needs.

In such a world, computing and networking technology coexist with people in a ubiquitous, friendly and pervasive way. Numerous miniature and interconnected smart devices create new intelligence and interact with each other seamlessly. For healthcare, this translates into the proliferation of remote monitoring and telemedicine supported by M2M/IoT networking.

The report emphasizes the necessity of further proliferation of standardized wireless communications in medicine and wellness to reduce the cost and enhance the quality of services.

It also includes the survey of patents related to the discussed subjects.

The report is written for service providers, IT departments of hospitals and other medical organizations, retail operators, vendors, network operators and managers, investors and end-users seeking to gain a deeper understanding of new trends in wireless communications medical/wellness applications.

For systems integrators, the report provides an analysis and assessment of competing products currently available as well as an estimation of the overall opportunities in the coming years.

In particular, it analyzes the following related developments:

Status of M2M standardization, market and development in general and specifically for medical/wellness applications

Development and standardization of the Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) and Medical Body Area Network (WMBAN), including the specifics of their market.

Underlying technologies:

Bluetooth and its Medical Profile

ZigBee and its Medical Profile

Wi-Fi low-power consumption technology

Z-Wave

Self-powered wireless sensors

Continua Health Care Alliance activities in the selection of WICT for healthcare

Survey of related industries

Estimate of related market segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 General

1.2 Scope

1.2.1 Choices

1.3 Status

1.4 Requirements

1.5 WBAN - WMBAN

1.6 Bluetooth

1.7 ZigBee

1.8 Wi-Fi

1.9 Demand

1.10 Crisis

1.11 Focus

1.12 Research Methodology

1.13 Target Audience

2. WBAN/WMBAN - Features and Standardization

2.1 General

2.2 Reasons

2.3 Definition

2.4 Overview

2.5 Groups

2.6 FCC Regulations-Frequency Spectrum

2.7 Standardization

2.8 Market Considerations

2.9 ETSI eHealth

2.10 Major WBAN Applications

2.11 Industry

2.12 Summary: WBAN Current and Future Trends

3. Underlying Technologies

3.1 IEEE 802.15.1 (Bluetooth-BT)

3.2 ZigBee

3.3 Low-power Consumption Wi-Fi

3.4 Z-Wave

3.5 Selection - Continua Health Alliance

4. Self-powered Wireless Sensors

4.1 Methods

4.2 Batteries

4.3 Power Harvesting Technologies

4.4 Green Technologies Features and Requirements

5. Medical WICT and M2M Communications

5.1 M2M Specifics

5.2 M2M Standardization

5.3 Healthcare-M2M Specifics

5.4 M2M Industry

5.5 M2M Markets and Applications

6. Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

Aeon Labs-Aeotec

Aeris

AirStrip Technologies

Cambridge Consultants

CEL (modules)

Continua (now part of PCHA)

Digi (Radio, Medical Application)

GE

Intel

Iota

Kore Telematics

Laird Technologies

Lamprey Networks, Inc. (LNI)

Libelium

Medtronic

Microchip

Morse Micro

Newracom-Aviacomm

Nokia

Nonin

Nordic Semiconductor

NorthQ

NXP

Orca Systems

Philips Applied Technologies (Healthcare)

Qorvo (Modules)

Renesas (Platforms)

Sensium

Siemens

Sigfox

Silicon Laboratories (Chipsets, Modules, Medical)

Silicon Labs

Sotera Wireless

Synapse (Modules, Protocols)

Telit (former GainSpan)

TI (Chipsets)

Vera Control

VitaMove

Vivago

Whiznets

Wireless Logic

