Roll Off On The Go Rentals Germantown Offer Residential and Commercial Same Day Dumpster Rental Services

Roll Off On The Go Rentals - Germantown
·3 min read

Germantown, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leading dumpster rental company in Germantown, Md, Roll Off On The Go Rentals - Germantown, has announced their offer of same day service of residential and commercial dumpster rentals to customers. The decision to provide same day service was made to make it possible for customers to reserve dumpster rentals when they need them most.

Company Owner, Edgar Saucedo, had this to say, "We understand that there are those times when the need for waste removal solutions come at a short notice. We pride ourselves on quality customer service, and we want to make it possible for all residential and commercial customers have access to dumpster rental services at any time."

Dumpster Rental Germantown MD

More information about Roll Off On The Go Rentals – Germantown and be found on the company’s website here: https://www.rolloffonthegorentals.com/dumpster-rental-germantown-md/

Roll Off On The Go Rentals - Germantown is a local Germantown, MD dumpster rental company that provides service to all of Montgomery County MD. The company provides four sizes of dumpsters for rent. They have 10-yard dumpsters, 15-yard dumpsters, 20-yard dumpsters, and 25-yard dumpsters available for rent.

Roll Off On The Go Rentals - Germantown offers convenient online booking for fast service. Those customers that know the size dumpster rental they need for their project and do not require a consultation can reserve their dumpster directly from the company's website. Delivery can be provided the same day.

Customers can rent dumpsters for up to 7 days. The price for dumpster rentals varies however based on the type of service the customer chooses, the location, and a number or other factors including size, debris type, weight of the debris, and length of the rental period.

Roll Off On The Go Rentals - Germantown specializes in working with most types of home improvement, demolition and clean-out projects. There are however, some materials and items not allowed to be placed in their dumpsters due to EPA guidelines. Some of those items include medical waste material, paint, batteries, propane tanks, solvents, Freon, chemicals, and equipment containing gas or oil. For a complete list of items not allowed, contact the company's customer support. If a customer needs to dispose of any materials not allowed in the dumpsters, customer support can direct them to the proper agency for guidance.

Every municipality has different regulations and permit requirements concerning dumpsters placed on private property, streets or any other public right away. Customers should contact their local municipality to find out the regulations and costs to purchase any necessary permits. Roll Off On The Go Rentals - Germantown is not responsible for obtaining proper permits.

Those interested in a roll off dumpster rental, but not sure of the size they need for their project should contact customer service at (301) 830-8234 for a consultation.

For more relevant news related to Roll Off On The Go Rentals - Germantown, visit this link: https://marketersmedia.com/roll-off-on-the-go-rentals-expands-inventory-to-meet-demand-for-dumpster-rentals/89033906

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzZFiVN_Oj8

###

For more information about Roll Off On The Go Rentals - Germantown, contact the company here:

Roll Off On The Go Rentals - Germantown
Edgar Saucedo
(301) 830-8234
sales@rolloffonthegorentals.com
20191 Club Hill Dr
Germantown, MD 20874

CONTACT: Edgar Saucedo


