Roll-to-Roll Flexible Electronics Market to grow by USD 4.90 billion| Rising Adoption of Smartphones to Drive Growth | Technavio

3M Co., Agfa-Gevaert NV, and BASF SE will emerge as major roll-to-roll flexible electronics market participants during 2022-2026

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The roll-to-roll flexible electronics market will be driven by factors such as the rising adoption of smartphones. The market is expected to grow by USD 4.90 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Roll to Roll Flexible Electronics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

The roll-to-roll flexible electronics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing product or service extensions, M&A, and innovations in technology to compete in the market. 3M Co., Agfa-Gevaert NV, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Forge Nano Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Marian Inc., Molex LLC, Multek Corp., Nissha Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Ynvisible Interactive Inc., among others, among the vendors operating in the market.

Roll To Roll Flexible Electronics Market 2022-2026: Driver

The rising adoption of smartphones is one of the key factors driving the growth of the roll-to-roll flexible electronics market. The availability of low-cost smartphones and greater worldwide Internet penetration are projected to drive the global smartphone adoption. Developing nations, such as India and China, are becoming growing markets for smartphones as a result of rising disposable incomes and population. Furthermore, smartphones have moved from 4G LTE to 5G, with RF front-ends of 5G devices taking up more space due to the complexity of huge multiple-in multiple-out (MIMO) antenna configurations. The amount of data handled by the 5G system will rise, which will necessitate the increased battery capacity. The growth of the global roll-to-roll flexible electronics market is driven by the growing need for flexible electronic designs for mobile devices. Thus, the rise in the demand for smartphones will fuel the demand for roll-to-roll flexible electronics.

Roll-to-Roll Flexible Electronics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the market has been segmented into Consumer Electronics, Energy, Healthcare, and Others. The consumer electronics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. After the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, educational institutions were compelled to cancel classes and block campus access. The transition from traditional classrooms to virtual platforms resulted in a rise in demand for laptops, tablets, and smartphones, which propelled the growth of the segment in 2020.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East And Africa. APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. South Korea, Japan, and China are the key countries for the roll-to-roll flexible electronics market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is also experiencing growth, owing to the high concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers, such as display device manufacturers and OLED panel manufacturers, in the region.

Roll To Roll Flexible Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.23 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, South Korea, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Agfa-Gevaert NV, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Forge Nano Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Marian Inc., Molex LLC, Multek Corp., Nissha Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

10.6 E Ink Holdings Inc.

10.7 Fujikura Co. Ltd.

10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

10.9 Molex LLC

10.10 Multek Corp.

10.11 Nissha Co. Ltd.

10.12 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

