U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,070.75
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,439.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,991.25
    -19.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.90
    +0.92 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.80
    +11.20 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0578
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    -0.0230 (-0.65%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    -0.78 (-3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2335
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4150
    +0.1440 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,265.37
    +291.80 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.88
    +7.46 (+1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,808.74
    +30.84 (+0.11%)
     

ROLLER celebrates gaining Great Place to Work® certification

·2 min read

Ten years into its business operations, ROLLER has achieved a 98% employee satisfaction rating from Great Place to Work® — the global authority on workplace culture. 

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, an all-in-one venue management software company for the leisure and attractions industry, recently celebrated achieving Great Place to Work® certification in Australia.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, and the certification program results from 30 years of workplace feedback, data, and research. The program is the world's most extensive study of workplace excellence.

Once a company has registered for recognition as a Great Place to Work®, its employees are sent a confidential survey that they have two weeks to complete. The survey contains questions on the employees' general work experience. It asks questions about company culture, departments, direct managers, psychological well-being at work, and more.

To be eligible for consideration as a Great Place to Work®, at least 75% of employees must complete the survey. Afterward, the results are benchmarked against the world's best companies. If the applying company stands up to world-class employment excellence standards, they will be awarded Great Place to Work® status.

Such a status is recognized globally and marks certified companies as an employer of choice. It is an exciting milestone for ROLLER and every team member who has helped make ROLLER what it is today.

"The Great Place to Work® certificate really cements the focus and priority ROLLER has always put on its people. Our people are everything that's great about our company. We hire amazing, passionate people that are innovative and forward-thinking, and ultimately that results in an incredible platform and service for our customers. And we have an amazing time together along the way!" said Bee Hepburn, Chief People Officer at ROLLER.

"I truly enjoy and look forward to showing up for work every day, and it's all because of the people at ROLLER. Our wonderful leaders build a culture where everyone has the opportunity to flourish. And they invest greatly in our professional development, which is why it was possible for me to pursue my CPA while working full-time at ROLLER. With perks like flexible working hours, WFH allowance, remote working, study leave, professional development allowance, etc., ROLLER is indeed a fantastic place to work," said Pragati Sharma, Senior Finance Manager/ Acting Financial Controller at ROLLER.

About ROLLER

With customers in over 25 countries, ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for the modern attraction, purpose built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's modern solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, the Guest Experience Score®, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roller-celebrates-gaining-great-place-to-work-certification-301694228.html

SOURCE ROLLER

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

    Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Tesla still has a lot of good news to report through the first three quarters of 2022, as it is well on its way to delivering 1 million EVs with 908,000 delivered in the year through Sept. 30 after delivering 343,000 in the third quarter. While Tesla's top competitors in the U.S. hold small percentages of the market -- Ford , 7%; Kia, 5%; Chevrolet, 4%, Hyundai, 4% -- these companies and smaller ones are setting records at delivering EVs as they increase production.

  • Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’

    Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

    The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back. Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kuwait Says Oil Buyers Don’t Want to Boost Imports Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuwait’s state energy company said customers are reluctant to increase oil imports next year, signaling that the market’s being suppressed by global economic weakness.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ A

  • Crypto Stocks Teeter Near Abyss as Fink’s Warning Adds to Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Analysts and investors are struggling to call a bottom in crypto stocks in the wake of a brutal month that ended with the head of BlackRock Inc. saying most digital-asset firms won’t survive. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeElon Mus

  • Apple Makes Plans to Move Production Out of China

    Burned by Covid-19 lockdowns and worker protests at Foxconn plants, the iPhone maker is looking to further diversify the supply chain that has powered its growth.

  • Russia Will Rely on ‘Shadow’ Tanker Fleet to Keep Oil Flowing

    Whether the world’s biggest crude exporter succeeds in skirting new harsh sanctions starting Monday depends on a non-Western aligned fleet.

  • Opec cartel warns of immediate action on oil output ahead of Russia sanctions

    The Opec cartel has warned it could take immediate action on adjusting oil output as the group of producing nations braces for the fallout of fresh Western sanctions on Russia.

  • OPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ responded to surging volatility and growing market uncertainty by keeping its oil production unchanged. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThe outcome of the brief onlin

  • OPEC+ Keeps Oil Curbs Despite Russia Price Cap

    OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets two days after the Group of Seven nations agreed to a price cap on Russian oil, delegates said.

  • Should I Use An HSA as a Backup for My 401(k)?

    Two of the most common vehicles for building savings are the 401(k) and the health savings account, or HSA. While the HSA isn't a traditional retirement account, at least not formally, it can provide you with significant value when your … Continue reading → The post HSA vs. 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta faces lawsuit for harvesting financial data from tax prep websites

    A group of anonymous plaintiffs who filed their taxes online in 2020 using H&R Block has sued Meta, accusing the company of violating users' trust and privacy.

  • AT&T to Pay $6 Million to SEC Over Private Calls to Analysts

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. agreed to pay a $6.25 million penalty to settle an unusual lawsuit by federal regulators claiming its executives selectively disclosed nonpublic information about the company’s finances to Wall Street analysts.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation

  • 10 Common Questions About Social Security

    Here are answers to 10 frequently asked Social Security questions, including when to file, how much you’ll get, and whether the program is in trouble.

  • OPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production Unchanged

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ alliance decided to maintain production at current levels, pausing to take stock of a global oil market that’s roiled by uncertainty over Chinese demand and Russian supply.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeElon Musk Says App

  • ‘Dangerously defective’ pistol fires even if you don’t touch the trigger, lawsuit says

    The gun, sold in the U.S., is the “most dangerous” for whoever uses it, the lawsuit states.

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...