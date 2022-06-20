U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.17
    +0.61 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2235
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1170
    +0.1570 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,927.58
    +405.12 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.37
    -4.57 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

‘Roller Champions’ comes to Switch and Epic Games Store on June 21st

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Ubisoft

Ubisoft released its long-delayed sports game Roller Champions last month on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and Nintendo Switch players are about to join the fray. A UK eShop listing spotted by Nintendo Life first indicated the free-to-play title will be released on the hybrid console on June 21st. The publisher announced a new season, called Disco Fever, will start on the same day and it mentioned that the game will be available on Switch and the Epic Games Store.

However, Roller Champions isn't listed on either platform's storefront in North America at the time of writing. It is available to download from the New Zealand eShop, though. I snagged the game from there, but haven't been able to log in. The Switch servers may not be online just yet. Engadget has contacted Ubisoft for details of the rollout.

When Ubisoft announced the PC, PlayStation and Xbox release date, it said a Switch version was on the way, along with Stadia and Amazon Luna editions. It seems Roller Champions will arrive on those cloud gaming platforms later.

In any case, the roller-derby-with-a-ball game will have stiff competition on the free-to-play front this week. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will also arrive on Switch, Xbox and the Epic Store on June 21st as it becomes a free title.

