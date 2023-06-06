New Rolling Stones, Keurig 'Start Me Up' kit promises 'rock and roll' coffee experience

The Rolling Stones and Keurig want to help start you up – and keep you rocking through the day.

The new limited-edition "Start Me Up" Iced Coffee Kit ($139.99) has a custom-designed K-Iced brewing machine – emblazoned with "Start Me Up" on one side and, on the other, the trademarked red lips logo, but with a coffee-tinted tongue.

The coffee maker comes with a matching Rolling Stones tumbler for iced drinks and 12 K-Cups of the custom "Start Me Up" blend, co-created with The Rolling Stones, and described as "a nutty roast with electrifying notes of strawberry to the tongue.

There's only 400 of the special coffee makers available; each also comes with a special Spotify playlist, handpicked by the band, to listen to while you sip that iced coffee.

"We're thrilled to be branching into the iced coffee space with Keurig," said The Rolling Stones in a statement. "We've collaborated to bring this limited-edition product to life and give fans a new way to fuel their day."

The coffee maker has settings for brewing coffee over ice and stronger hot brewed coffee in 8-ounce, 10-ounce and 12-ounce sizes.

You can also use all standard Keurig pods including Starbucks, Dunkin' and McDonald's McCafe' blends, as well as tea and cocoa pods. A universal coffee filter (sold separately, $15.99) lets you use your favorite ground coffee, too. If you already own a Keurig brewer, you can order The Stones' Start Me Up coffee blend separately ($10.99 for 10 pods).

For this first-ever coffee collab for the Stones, Keurig aimed to "bring their lively spirit to life," said Becky Opdyke, senior vice president, coffee marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper, in a statement. "Whether you're a routine iced coffee drinker, a long-time Rolling Stones fan, or want to simply amplify your coffee drinking habits, we invite consumers to infuse a little rock and roll energy into their iced coffee experience."

