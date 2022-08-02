U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.19
    -27.44 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,396.17
    -402.23 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,348.76
    -20.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.45
    -0.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.82
    -0.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.60
    -15.10 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.28 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2770
    +0.1250 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,083.89
    -262.49 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.40
    +9.58 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Rollins Inc. Names Kenneth Krause Chief Financial Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ROL
    Watchlist

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced today that Kenneth Krause was named Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome Ken Krause as our new CFO and look forward to him making a strong contribution to our leadership team," said Jerry Gahlhoff Jr., President and Chief Operating Officer at Rollins. "With more than two decades of leadership experience in the finance function for a large, publicly traded, global manufacturer, we are confident in Ken's ability to bring his strategic focus, international experience, and integrity to the finance group to continue the strong performance and strategic vision of Rollins.

"Ken's unique combination of strategic, operational and financial expertise support his passion for helping companies deliver long-term shareholder value," Gahlhoff said.

Ken Krause commented, "I am honored and excited to become the new CFO at Rollins and I look forward to joining an organization with a customer focus, global perspective and keen desire to do what's best for all of our stakeholders. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise in leading the finance group and partnering with the leadership team to continue to accelerate the Company's growth, both organically and through strategic acquisition opportunities as they arise."

Mr. Krause has been serving as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at MSA Safety Incorporated, a global safety equipment manufacturer with 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion since 2015.  Mr. Krause started his career at MSA Safety in 2006 as Director of Internal Audit and has advanced in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility until reaching the CFO role in 2015.  Prior to his experience at MSA Safety, he served as senior manager with KPMG where he managed a variety of public company engagements. Mr. Krause is a Certified Public Accountant, and has an MBA from the Katz School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh.

About Rollins, Inc.
Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company.  Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 800 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web site at www.rollins.com, where you can also find this and other news releases by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the business and financial results of Rollins, Inc. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectation in connection with its new CFO appointment.  

Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks, timing and uncertainties including, without limitation, the failure to maintain and enhance our brands and develop a positive client reputation; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights that are material to our business and our brand recognition; actions taken by our franchisees, subcontractors or vendors that may harm our business; general economic conditions; the impact of the extent and duration of economic contraction related to COVID-19 on general economic activity for the remainder of 2022 and beyond; the impact of future developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, accounting assumptions and estimates and financial condition, including, without limitation, inflation and restrictions in customer discretionary expenditures, disruptions in credit or financial markets, increases in fuel prices, raw material costs or other operating costs; potential increases in labor costs; labor shortages and/or our inability to attract and retain skilled workers; competitive factors and pricing practices; changes in industry practices or technologies; the degree of success of our termite process reforms and pest control selling and treatment methods; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate potential acquisitions; unsuccessful expansion into international markets; climate change and unfavorable weather conditions; a breach of data security resulting in the unauthorized access of personal, financial, proprietary, confidential or other personal data or information about our customers, employees, third parties, or of our proprietary confidential information; damage to our brands or reputation; possibility of an adverse ruling against us in pending litigation, regulatory action or investigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; the adequacy of our insurance coverage to cover all significant risk exposures; the effectiveness of our risk management and safety program; general market risk; management's substantial ownership interest and its impact on public stockholders and the availability of the Company's common stock to the investing public; and the existence of certain anti-takeover provisions in our governance documents, which could make a tender offer, change in control or takeover attempt that is opposed by the Company's Board of Directors more difficult or expensive. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond our ability to control, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Julie Bimmerman
jbimmerman@rollins.com
(404) 888-2103

Media Contact:
Jeff Gaunt
jgaunt@lambert.com
(847) 714-4014

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rollins-inc-names-kenneth-krause-chief-financial-officer-301598483.html

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock drops despite steady second-quarter earnings report

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley details AMD's stock performance amid an even second-quarter earnings report.

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Airbnb, Robinhood, PayPal, Match Group

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights four stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • Caterpillar stock falls after Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Caterpillar.

  • Chipmaker AMD Narrowly Tops Second-Quarter Goals, Gives Light Sales Outlook

    Chipmaker AMD edged above Wall Street's targets for the second quarter but its outlook for the current period was light.

  • UPDATE 3-Occidental tops 2nd-qtr estimates, launches share buybacks

    Occidental Petroleum Corp on Tuesday capped a turnaround with a second-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates while slashing debt and launching a share buyback program on the back of strong oil and gas prices. Occidental has shed much of the debt it took on in 2019 to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum before the COVID-19 pandemic cratered oil demand. In the second quarter it paid down $4.8 billion in debt and launched a $3 billion share repurchase program.

  • Markel reports 2022 second quarter and six-months results

    Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. The Company also announced today it has filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Dow Jones Falls Amid Pelosi Taiwan Visit; AMTD Digital Stock Explodes, But Consider This; MPWR Stock Jumps

    The Dow Jones fell as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. China stock AMTD Digital exploded. Monolithic Power Systems surged.

  • 10 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 strong buy stocks to invest in now according to Reddit. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit. The first half of 2022 was decidedly one of the worst on record in terms of corporate […]

  • Applied DNA Sciences blasts more than 350% higher after initiating validation of monkeypox virus test

    Shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. skyrocketed 353.7% higher in very volatile trading Tuesday, after the biotechnology company said it initiated validation of a monkeypox virus test. Trading volume spiked to 73.1 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 256,450 shares. The stock has been halted no less than 27 times for volatility since the opening bell. The company said if its polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based monkeypox virus test is validated by is subsidiary Applied DN

  • How Much Upside is Left in Energy Transfer LP (ET)? Wall Street Analysts Think 31%

    The consensus price target hints at a 30.7% upside potential for Energy Transfer LP (ET). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Chip Maker AMD Prospers as Rival Intel Struggles

    Advanced Micro Devices reported a sharp increase in quarterly sales, driven by strength in its data-center business where rival Intel has been stumbling, but issued a muted outlook for the current period. The company also issued a subdued outlook for the current quarter, projecting roughly $6.7 billion in sales. Unlike Intel, which cut its full-year outlook last week, AMD maintained its full-year sales outlook despite a weaker overall personal-computer market, citing its strength in other areas.

  • AMTD Digital stock soars since the Chinese stock's July IPO

    AMTD Digital, a Chinese tech firm, is seeing its shares soar ever since its IPO last month.

  • PayPal Surges as Analysts Cheer ‘Tough Love’ From Elliott

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. jumped after saying activist investor Elliott Investment Management is now one of its largest shareholders and recent cost-cutting moves will result in savings of $900 million this year. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden

  • Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?

    All eyes last week have been drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter? Not quite, says Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore. “Overall, we expect AMD to deliver a solid print in its first quarter since its Analyst Day and since re-segmenting revenues,” says the 5-star analyst. “While we do still view AMD’s CY2

  • Airbnb stock falls despite steady third-quarter earnings report

    Airbnb shares are moving to the downside despite reporting record-breaking bookings and $2 billion buyback.

  • SoFi stock gains after earnings as revenue beats and losses shrink

    Shares of SoFi Inc. were up nearly 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company beat expectations with its latest results and delivered an upbeat earnings forecast for the current quarter.

  • Beyond Meat’s cash burn is putting the stock at risk of falling to $0, warns New Constructs

    Beyond Meat is the latest addition to the list of “zombie stocks” compiled by independent equity research firm New Constructs. The research firm, which uses machine learning and natural language processing to parse corporate filings and model economic earnings, warns that Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has a high risk of declining to $0 a share. “Beyond Meat must dramatically cut costs and lower its cash burn, or it will go bankrupt,” wrote New Constructs CEO David Trainer, in a note released on Tuesday.

  • NLY vs. HASI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    NLY vs. HASI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

    Since its debut in 1896, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has stood tall as the stock market's health barometer. With the Dow declining as much as 19% from its all-time closing high in 2022, and the S&P 500 producing its worst first-half return in more than 50 years, bargains abound for opportunistic investors. Among these 30 stalwart companies are three Dow stocks that are screaming buys in August.