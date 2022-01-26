U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,414.00
    +65.00 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,572.00
    +387.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,442.50
    +301.75 (+2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,032.20
    +30.90 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.73
    +1.13 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.00
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1283
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.61
    -1.29 (-4.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3513
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2770
    +0.4110 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,783.50
    +1,346.06 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.29
    +43.70 (+5.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.18
    +128.72 (+1.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ROL
Cision

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded fourth quarter revenues of $600.3 million, an increase of 11.9% over the prior year's fourth quarter revenue of $536.3 million. The Company's reported net income was $65.3 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $62.6 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income* and adjusted earnings per diluted share* for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $70.3 million and $0.14 per diluted share, respectively. The fourth quarter results have been adjusted to exclude the recorded accrual by the Company of $5.0 million related to the potential settlement of the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") matter. The Company will continue to cooperate with the SEC in working towards a final resolution.

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's revenues rose 12.2% to $2.424 billion compared to $2.161 billion for the prior year. The Company reported net income of $350.7 million or $0.71 per diluted share compared to $260.8 million or $0.53 per diluted share for the prior year. Adjusted net income* and adjusted earnings per diluted share* for the full year 2021 were $335.5 million and $0.68, respectively, compared to $267.5 million and $0.54 per diluted share for the prior year. The results for 2021 have been adjusted for the gain related to the disposition of the properties received through the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. of $31.5 million ($23.2 million net of tax) and the accrual of $8.0 million related to the potential settlement of the ongoing SEC matter. The results for the year ended December 31, 2020 included a one-time non-cash expense of $6.7 million for the accelerated restricted stock vesting for our late Chairman, R. Randall Rollins.

Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins stated, "We are proud of the performance and dedication of our employees and are very pleased with our strong financial results for both the quarter and full year 2021. We remain confident of our continued success for 2022."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com, www.mccallservice.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.crittercontrol.com, www.westernpest.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.indfumco.com, www.permatreat.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com, www.missquito.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.orkinau.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

*Adjusted amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's confidence in its continued success. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future events and can be identified by the fact that they relate to future actions, performance or results rather than strictly to historical or current facts.

Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong, and, accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Among the general factors that could cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements and estimated results and financial condition are those factors listed in periodic reports filed by Rollins with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's belief that its accounting estimates and assumptions, financial condition and results of operations may change materially in future periods in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's belief that it will continue to be involved in various claims, arbitrations, contractual disputes, investigations, and regulatory and litigation matters relating to, and arising out of, its business and its operations; the outcomes of any pending or potential claim, proceeding, litigation, regulatory action or investigation filed against us, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including, but not limited to, the Company's ongoing SEC investigation; the Company's belief that the ongoing SEC investigation is primarily focused on how it established accruals and reserves at period-ends and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings per share, and the Company's inability to predict the outcome of the SEC investigation, or the possibility that the ultimate amount of potential liability could be different from the amount accrued under ASC 450; the Company's belief, after consultation with the Audit Committee and independent counsel, that its financial statements filed with the SEC on Forms 10-K and 10-Q for the relevant periods under SEC investigation fairly present in all material respects, its financial condition, results of operations and cash flows as of their respective balance sheet dates and for the periods then ended; the Company's evaluation of pending or threatened claims and establishment of loss contingency reserves based upon outcomes it currently believes to be probable and estimable; risks related to the Company's belief that its current cash and cash equivalent balances, future cash flows expected to be generated from operating activities and available borrowings under its credit facilities will be sufficient to finance its current operations and obligations, and fund expansion of the business for the foreseeable future; the Company's belief that it maintains adequate liquidity and capital resources that are directed to finance domestic operations and obligations and to fund expansion of its domestic business for the foreseeable future without regard to its foreign deposits; exposure of certain market risks in the ordinary course of our business, including fluctuation in interest rates and foreign currency exchange fluctuations; the Company's ability to identify and successfully integrate potential acquisitions or guarantee that any acquisitions will achieve the anticipated financial benefits adverse economic conditions, including restrictions in customer discretionary expenditures, disruptions in credit or financial markets, increases in fuel prices, raw material costs, or other operating costs; labor shortages and/or our ability to attract and retain skilled workers; significant disruption in, or breach in security of our information technology systems or one of our third-party information technology providers, and resultant interruptions in service or the loss of functionality of critical systems through ransomware or other malware, and any related impact on our reputation; the Company's expectation that it will continue to pay cash dividends to common stockholders, subject to the earnings and financial condition of the Company and other relevant factors; risks related to changes in industry practices or technologies; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and other proprietary rights; competitive factors and pricing practices; damage to our brand or reputation; and climate and weather conditions.

No assurances can be given that the results and financial condition contemplated in any forward-looking statements will be achieved or will be achieved in any particular timetable. Rollins assumes no obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statements as a result of events or developments subsequent to the date of this press release, including any such statements related to COVID-19. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures Rollins makes on related subjects in its filings with the SEC.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION


(in thousands)


At December 31, (unaudited)


2021


2020

ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents


$

105,301


$

98,477

Trade accounts receivables, net



139,579



126,337

Financed receivables, net



26,152



23,716

Materials and supplies



28,926



30,843

Other current assets



52,422



35,404

Total Current Assets



352,380



314,777

Equipment and property, net



133,257



178,052

Goodwill



716,303



653,176

Customer contracts, net



330,644



298,949

Trademarks and tradenames, net



108,376



109,044

Other intangible assets, net



11,636



10,777

Operating lease, right-of-use assets



244,784



212,342

Financed receivables, long-term, net



47,097



38,187

Other assets



34,949



30,596

Total Assets


$

1,979,426


$

1,845,900

LIABILITIES







Accounts payable



44,568



64,596

Accrued insurance, current



36,414



31,675

Accrued compensation and related liabilities



97,862



91,011

Unearned revenue



143,778



131,253

Operating lease liabilities, current



75,240



73,248

Current portion of long-term debt



18,750



17,188

Other current liabilities



73,106



63,540

Total Current Liabilities



489,718



472,511

Accrued insurance, less current portion



31,545



36,067

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



172,520



140,897

Long-term debt



136,250



185,812

Deferred income tax liabilities



13,255



10,612

Long-term accrued liabilities



54,090



58,641

Total Liabilities



897,378



904,540

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock



491,911



491,612

Retained earnings and other equity



590,137



449,748

Total stockholders' equity



1,082,048



941,360

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

1,979,426


$

1,845,900


*Due to the Company's recent acquisitions, certain balances may change as the purchase price allocations are finalized.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020

REVENUES













Customer services


$

600,343


$

536,292


$

2,424,300


$

2,161,220

COSTS AND EXPENSES













Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)



297,729



266,344



1,162,617



1,048,592

Sales, general and administrative



187,538



159,086



727,489



656,207

Depreciation and amortization



23,686



22,403



94,205



88,329

Total operating expenses



508,953



447,833



1,984,311



1,793,128

OPERATING INCOME



91,390



88,459



439,989



368,092

Interest (income) expense, net



(504)



591



830



5,082

Other (income) expense, net



(2,081)



970



(35,679)



8,290

CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



93,975



86,898



474,838



354,720

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



28,638



24,279



124,151



93,896

NET INCOME


$

65,337


$

62,619


$

350,687


$

260,824

NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED


$

0.13


$

0.13


$

0.71


$

0.53

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



492,041



491,619



492,054



491,604

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in this earnings release, and the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, organic revenues by type, organic revenues in constant dollars, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow in today's conference call. Organic revenue is calculated as revenue less acquisition revenue. Acquisition revenue is based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains, the accelerated stock vesting expense or the SEC matter. Management also uses organic revenues, organic revenues by type and organic revenues in constant dollars to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and the change in foreign currency rates. Management uses free cash flow, which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in today's earnings release and conference call with their most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)



























Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 31,


December 31,










Better/










Better/






2021


2020


(Worse)


%


2021


2020


(Worse)


%


Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net
Income and EPS
























Net income


$

65,337


$

62,619


$

2,718


4.3

%

$

350,687


$

260,824


$

89,863


34.5

%

Property disposition gains (net of tax ($23,230))










(31,517)





(31,517)



SEC matter1



5,000





5,000




8,000





8,000



Late Chairman's accelerated stock vesting expense2












6,691



(6,691)



Adjusted income taxes on excluded items










8,287





8,287



Adjusted net income


$

70,337


$

62,619


$

7,718


12.3

%

$

335,457


$

267,515


$

67,942


25.4

%

Adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted


$

0.14


$

0.13


$

0.01


7.7

%

$

0.68


$

0.54


$

0.14


25.9

%

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



492,041



491,619



422


0.1

%


492,054



491,604



450


0.1

%

























Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA
























Net income


$

65,337


$

62,619


$

2,718


4.3

%

$

350,687


$

260,824


$

89,863


34.5

%

Depreciation and amortization



23,686



22,403



1,283


5.7



94,205



88,329



5,876


6.7


Interest (income) expense, net



(504)



591



(1,095)


(185.3)



830



5,082



(4,252)


(83.7)


Provision for income taxes



28,638



24,279



4,359


18.0



124,151



93,896



30,255


32.2


EBITDA



117,157



109,892



7,265


6.6

%


569,873



448,131



121,742


27.2

%

Property disposition gains










(31,517)





(31,517)



SEC matter



5,000





5,000




8,000





8,000



Late Chairman's accelerated stock vesting expense












6,691



(6,691)



Adjusted EBITDA


$

122,157


...

Recommended Stories

  • IBM Sales Surge. The Company’s Turnaround May Be Taking Hold.

    The tech giant reported strong fourth-quarter results, including its best quarterly sales growth in more than a decade.

  • Corning net income rises by 93% and powers past estimates, shares rise

    Corning Inc. said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income increased to $487 million, or 56 cents a share, compared to $252 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The glass and industrial products maker said its adjusted profit rose to 54 cents a share from 52 cents a share. Sales increased by 10% to $3.68 billion from $3.35 billion. Analysts expected Corning to earn 52 cents a share on $3.59 billion in revenue, according to a survey by FactSet. Looking ahead, Corning expects adju

  • AT&T Earnings, Revenue Top Views As Telecom Giant Is Early 2022 Winner

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock was little changed but has rallied so far in 2022.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rebound ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.

  • Tesla Earnings Today: 1 Key Metric to Watch Closely

    After Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported blowout fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries earlier this year, expectations for its financials for the period are high. While it's worth reviewing what analysts are expecting from the company's revenue and earnings per share for the period, there's another important metric many investors will likely be looking to when the print goes live: Tesla's guidance for full-year deliveries. Headed into Tesla's fourth-quarter report, which will be released after market close today, here's a preview of some items for investors to check on.

  • Kimberly-Clark beats expectations despite profit decline, gives full-year guidance below Street expectations

    Kimberly-Clark Corp. stock fell 5.1% in Wednesday premarket trading after the consumer goods company gave 2022 guidance below Street expectations. Net income totaled $357 million, or $1.06 per share, down from $539 million, or $1.58 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.25. Sales totaled $4.965 billion, up from $4.836 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $4.892 billion. Kimberly-Clark brands include Kotex feminine hygiene products, Cottonelle bath

  • Stocks in focus: GE falls on earnings, IBM outperforms, American Express jumps, Verizon wavers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • As the Arm Acquisition Falters, NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Valuation Looks More Reasonable

    The recent market sell-off took many stocks down a notch. One of such examples is NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) – one of the biggest winners in 2021, now trading over 30% below the highs. Yet, our analysis shows that such valuation might be somewhat reasonable.

  • Bitcoin, crypto crash muddies the regulatory waters: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2035

    If you ask the average person to name the world's biggest public company, most would probably correctly guess the $2.7 trillion behemoth Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). And odds are good that a sizable segment of this crowd would be able to name a few other members of the trillion-dollar capitalization club: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

  • After vicious stock market sell-off, it's time to buy: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs says it's time to start nibbling at stocks after a vicious rout.

  • Cash-Rich Energy Transfer Set for Highest Return in Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- A cash bonanza may help Energy Transfer LP deliver the highest return among major U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline operators. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseThe company owned by

  • AT&T stock rises after earnings beat expectations

    A leaner AT&T Inc. topped earnings expectations Wednesday as the company continued to narrow its focus on the telecommunications side of its business.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Microsoft Leads; Fed Meeting, Tesla Earnings Loom For Volatile Market

    F rose sharply as Microsoft led an overnight rebound. The Fed meeting and Tesla earnings loom for the volatile stock market.

  • 3 Fast-Growing Stocks With 93% to 222% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If these aggressive price targets are accurate, two of these growth stocks could triple over the next 12 months.

  • Microsoft Earnings Highlight the Powerhouse the Company Has Become

    The software giant is still delivering rapid revenue and earnings growth for investors -- and more of this is likely on the way.