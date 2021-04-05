U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,077.91
    +58.04 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,527.19
    +373.98 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,705.59
    +225.49 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.89
    +10.98 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.77
    -2.68 (-4.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.40
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1811
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    +0.0410 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3906
    +0.0077 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1600
    -0.4980 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,925.27
    +475.14 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.55
    +24.20 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,089.25
    +235.25 (+0.79%)
     
Rollins, Inc. Schedules Date For Release Of First Quarter 2021 Results

·2 min read
ATLANTA, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that it will release its unaudited first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. In conjunction with its release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should call 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (internationally) with conference ID of 13717965. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Wednesday, May 5, 2021 by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (internationally), replay PIN number 13717965. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com.

About Rollins
Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com, www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

ROL-IR

For Further Information Contact
Eddie Northen, (404) 888-2242

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rollins-inc-schedules-date-for-release-of-first-quarter-2021-results-301262253.html

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

  • Why Uranium Stocks Popped Monday

    Uranium stocks went nuclear on Monday, with shares of Denison Mines (NYSEMKT: DNN) surging 10.2%, Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) rising 10.6%, and Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) closing 14.3% higher. It's not hard to figure out why: Uranium prices are way up. As OilPrice.com reported over the weekend, the spot price for U308 (triuranium octoxide, also known as yellowcake, and the most stable form of uranium oxide found in nature) last week surged past $30 per pound for the first time this year, approaching its highs of last year.

  • Archegos-linked stocks slide as markets eye more unwinding

    Archegos Capital Management’s ill-fated bets weighed on ViacomCBS, Discovery Inc and other media stocks on Monday, and at least one analyst said it remained unclear when banks exposed to the troubled family office would be done selling off their positions in the shares. Archegos, run by U.S. investor Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang, was caught on the wrong side of debt-laden bets on the stocks of these companies last month, forcing several Wall Street banks that acted as brokers to sell shares in the companies. Credit Suisse Group AG, which is expected to record billions of dollars in losses from its exposure to Archegos, is still unwinding its positions, a source familiar with the trades said on Monday.

  • Exclusive: Indian refiners deepen cuts to Saudi oil purchases in May - sources

    Indian state refiners will buy 36% less oil from Saudi Arabia in May than normal, three sources said, in a sign of escalating tensions with Riyadh even after the Kingdom supported the idea of boosting output from OPEC and allied producers last week. Energy relations between India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, and Saudi Arabia have soured as global oil prices spiked. New Delhi blames cuts by the Saudis and other oil producers for driving up crude prices as its economy tries to recover from the pandemic.

  • Bitcoin Awaits Institutional Demand for Next Leg Higher, Oanda Says

    Bitcoin's intraday rally follows a near 36% rise over the past month as traders look to institutional demand to fuel further upside.

  • Latest ‘Altcoin Season’ Fueled by XRP, Tron, Stellar Pushes Crypto Market Value to $2T for First Time

    The industry's latest leg up has been fueled by ether and other alternative currencies, with bitcoin's rally pausing this year.

  • Pioneer Natural falls after fourth multi-billion shale deal of the year

    Pioneer's fourth multi-billion shale deal this year comes as investors in the shale patch have called on producers to focus on cash flow and shareholder returns, rather than spending to grow, as demand remains low due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, Pioneer closed its $4.5 billion, all-stock purchase of Parsley Energy, giving it one of the largest positions in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field. RBC Capital Markets said it was surprised Pioneer made such a large acquisition after Parsley Energy and that the rationale seemed to be part opportunistic and part defensive.

  • Peso May Seal Lead Over Baht as Philippine Trade Deficit Shrinks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso and the Thai baht offer a tale of contrasting fortunes, with one faring better than the other against a strong dollar.The peso dropped 1% against the greenback in the first quarter, outperforming the baht whose 4.2% decline made it emerging Asia’s laggard. The divergence is likely to persist in the coming three months as the Philippines’ trade deficit narrows while Thailand’s tourism industry languishes.As a rising dollar reasserts itself, local factors are helping to determine which regional currencies can better withstand the fallout. Still, a weaker exchange rate may not be an undesirable outcome for Asian policy makers, with the likes of the Bank of Thailand consistently arguing against a strong currency to protect exporters.“The Philippine peso has been driven by expectations on its trade balance,” said Eugenia Fabon Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB in Singapore. “The baht is dealing with persistently weak portfolio flows which is exacerbated by the propensity of local corporates to raise outbound investments considering the weak domestic demand in Thailand.”The peso rallied to 47.90 to the dollar in mid-February, the strongest since September 2016. It’s being supported by a steady stream of overseas remittances and expectations for the Philippines’ trade shortfall to shrink as virus-related curbs damp domestic demand and imports.A report due Thursday may confirm this, with economists in a Bloomberg survey forecasting that the deficit narrowed to $2.25 billion in February from $2.42 billion the previous month.All these positives have helped offset the impact of falling real interest rates after Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept policy on hold even as inflation quickened. Technicals also favor the Philippine currency, with the dollar-peso currency pair facing resistance at its 200-day moving average, currently around 48.64.In contrast, the outlook for the baht appears less rosy. After bearishly breaching support at around 31.00 to the dollar, the path is clear for Thailand’s currency to fall toward its July low of 31.858.Beyond technicals, the baht lost a pillar of support after Thailand’s long-standing current-account surplus turned into a deficit as tourism collapsed in the face of the pandemic. Equity outflows totaling almost $1 billion in the first quarter may have also hurt the currency.Additionally, the central bank has pledged to keep policy accommodative after lowering its 2021 growth forecast to 3% from 3.2% at a meeting last month.With the baht’s headwinds unlikely to subside anytime soon, it appears more likely than not that the currency will continue to trail its Philippine peer.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, April 5: Singapore retail sales, Japan services PMI, Thailand CPITuesday, April 6: RBA policy decision, Japan labor cash earnings, China Caixin services PMI, Philippine CPIWednesday, April 7: South Korea BoP current account balance, RBI policy decisionThursday, April 8: New Zealand business confidence, Japan BoP trade and current account balance, Philippine trade balance, Thailand consumer confidenceFriday, April 9: RBA Financial Stability Review, China CPI and PPI, Malaysia industrial productionFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CI Global Asset Management Launches Bitcoin Mutual Fund in Canada

    Through the fund, Canadian investors would be able to access the bitcoin market at what CI said was an industry-low management fee.

  • Biden's electric vehicle ambitions may send Tesla stock skyrocketing to $1,300: analyst

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives takes the wraps off his new price target on Tesla, but hints there may be even more upside to it.

  • Yield Scare That Shocked Stocks in February Barely Registers Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock bulls rattled by rising yields six weeks ago have come to embrace the economic signal the latest spike is sending.While Wall Street has worried that Treasuries -- fresh off their worst quarter since 1980 -- could derail the stock market’s rally, there’s little that seems to be backing up those concerns. The S&P 500 opened at a record Monday following Friday’s blowout March jobs report, even as benchmark Treasury yields flirted with their pre-pandemic highs.Although rising rates typically take the shine off of expensively valued stocks, such as tech and growth names, the fact that U.S. economic data is so strong has overpowered that argument. The JPMorgan Forecast Revision Index -- a gauge of how much economic forecasts change in a quarter -- posted its biggest upward move in history this past quarter as economists raced to upgrade their outlooks. That’s now allowing stocks and bond yields to rise in tandem, Baird investment strategy analyst Ross Mayfield said.“The stock market doesn’t care too much about rising yields as long as they’re rising for the right reasons,” Mayfield said. “Yields are rising because the economic outlook has improved. That’s a positive for companies that make up the stock market.”The lurch higher in Treasury yields initially benefited cyclical sectors such as energy and financials at the expense of tech, yet the rally has broadened out in recent weeks as the breakneck speed of the bond selloff slows. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 2% Monday, outpacing gains in the S&P 500 and the small-cap Russell 2000.Stocks should be able to maintain their appeal relative to bonds as so-called real yields -- which strip out the effects of inflation -- are still deeply negative at minus 0.64%, Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Jim Caron said.“If real yields just go up a lot, and growth is unchanged, then that’s a big-time tightening,” said Caron, a portfolio manager at the firm. “If you’re going from a 4% expectation of growth for 2021 to 8% expectation of growth for 2021, and real yields go up a little bit, the market can absorb that move.”Optimism among economists has also filtered through to expectations for corporate America. Analysts boosted their earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies by 6.7 percentage points in the first quarter, according to weekly data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the biggest quarterly increase on record in data going back to 2004, and has sent the expected growth rate to 22.5%.“Since last June, 10-year Treasury yields have increased by 100 basis points (from 0.7% to 1.7%), leading many investors to question the sustainability of these elevated stock multiples,” Credit Suisse strategist Jonathan Golub wrote in a note last week. “With multiples stable, the market’s entire advance can be explained by improving earnings.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why growth stocks could rally from here

    Over the past seven weeks, growth stocks have been in a correction the “opening up the economy” stocks have been in a strong uptrend (as seen in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones). From here, we will start to see growth pick up again and participate to the upside f

  • 3 reasons Goldman Sachs is super bullish on bank stocks

    Goldman Sachs is feeling bank stocks. Here are three names it really likes.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Returns to Yen Market With 4-Part Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. kicked off a multi-tranche yen bond deal on Monday, several months after announcing investments in Japan’s biggest trading companies.Berkshire Hathaway is offering yen notes for a third straight year, targeting a four-part yen deal that may price Thursday, according to an email from JPMorgan Chase & Co., one of the bookrunners on the deal. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The conglomerate sold 430 billion yen ($3.89 billion) of the securities in its inaugural deal in 2019, which was one of the largest-ever sales by a foreign issuer in yen.The U.S. firm said in August that it had acquired stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, didn’t make any major investment in 2020, but the company bought up its own stock and is sitting on $138 billion of cash.The company said last year that it planned to hold its Japanese trading house investments for the long term and that it could increase its holding in any of the five to as much as 9.9%.Berkshire Hathaway also plans to refinance $1 billion of notes that matured on March 15 from the proposed yen debt offering, according to the deal terms.Debt DemandDemand for corporate bonds in the yen market has been solid this year as the Bank of Japan’s negative interest-rate policy has kept yields on company debt from rising much, despite volatility. Nagoya Railroad Co.’s five-year bond, which priced with a coupon of 0.09% last month, garnered demand almost nine times the issuance size.Berkshire Hathaway is offering a five-year bond at 17-20 basis points over mid-swaps, which at current market levels is equivalent to a coupon of about 0.2%. The deal also includes 10-year, 15-year and 20-year notes, with expected ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings higher than those given to Japanese sovereign debt.Debt sales in yen by foreign issuers typically pay Japanese investors more spread than local issuers of comparable credit quality because of perceived additional risks. Yen bond sales from non-Japanese borrowers this year, however, are running at a record low of about 264 billion yen, as central bank stimulus in other regions has made the yen market less attractive.Berkshire Hathaway has yen bonds maturing as early as 2023 and as late as 2060. While the 2023 note has returned about 0.01% this year, longer-dated notes have slumped as their yields have risen more. The price on the 2060 note dropped to 92.55 yen on Friday from 97.3 yen at the end of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Adds chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Could See More Short-Covering as Traders Await Direction from Fed

    Rising rates may not have that much of an effect on gold over the short-run. Over the long-term, however, the tone will remain bearish.

  • India Gold Lenders Cut Tenor, Watch Collateral on Price Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian firms that lend against gold are cutting tenors and seeking more collateral to protect against the plunge in prices of the precious metal.Market leader Muthoot Finance Ltd. has been offering discounts on interest rates and other incentives to borrowers who chose to repay monthly or more frequently. Rival Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd. is mostly lending for 90 days now versus 270 previously, and most large firms are disbursing amounts well below regulatory limits, which was 75% of the metal’s value for shadow lenders and 90% for traditional banks through March 31.Gold loans had boomed over the past year as small businesses tried to revive themselves from lockdowns by pledging family jewelry that’s a staple of almost all Indian households. Muthoot Finance, for instance, saw such lending increase 25% over the period and the company holds 146 tons of gold, higher than the official reserves of Singapore and Sweden.“People are sentimental about their jewelery,” said George Muthoot Alexander, managing director at Muthoot Finance. “They will never want to default despite a fall in gold prices as they intend to get back their pledged ornaments.”Gold posted its first quarterly drop in more than two years amid improving expectations for the global economy and fading demand from exchange-traded funds. The metal has fallen more than 9% in 2021 as investors trade their havens for assets that will benefit from the economic recovery. Prices in India trade near one-year lows.The biggest concern though is that a fresh wave of infections in India could scuttle business plans and force even the most diligent repayers to default.“We are reviewing our portfolio and mark-to-market levels daily to see if further steps are needed,” said Mathew Muthoottu, managing director of Muthoottu Mini Financiers.India’s market for gold lending will expand by at least 34% to 4.6 trillion rupees ($61 billion) in the two years to March 2022, according to an estimate by KPMG. The segment’s bad-loan ratio is about 1% compared with 7.5% for the entire banking sector.“While there is a gold price fall and among the normal risk parameters the security would have reduced, the economy is opening up and it is a not crisis situation,” said World Gold Council India Managing Director P R Somasundaram. “People are keen to take loans because every business is coming back and small businesses do depend on gold loans for quick access to capital.”(Updates prices in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen says global minimum tax needed, too soon to declare victory over pandemic

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates." The global minimum tax is a key pillar of President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan, which calls for an increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28%.. Without a global minimum, the United States would again be at a disadvantage to a number of other major economies with lower tax rates, tax experts say, with U.S. commitment helping to jump start negotiations for a tax deal among a number of major economies.

  • GameStop Capitalizes on Surge With $1 Billion Share Sale Program

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. is set to cash in on its 2021 surge after the company said it may sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares in one of the largest at-the-market equity offerings ever announced for the retail sector.The video game retailer erased an early 14% drop to close 2.4% lower in New York at $186.95. Jefferies will manage the offering of up to 3.5 million shares, according to a statement, and proceeds will be used to further accelerate its corporate transformation.GameStop’s offering plan is 10 times larger than one it announced in December with Jefferies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. However, the potential dilution to shareholders is about the same since the retailer was worth $13.4 billion at Thursday’s close, roughly 10 times its value at the end of 2020.The at-the-market program is also different than traditional secondary offerings as it enables the company to sell shares directly into the open market, allowing it to take advantage of an influx of individual investors.“It makes sense to convert some of the stock into cash, which could then be used to accelerate the transformation effort,” said Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joe Feldman in an email. “Cash would be a more attractive currency than stock to complete an acquisition to accelerate the transformation.”Nearly 14 million shares changed hands on Monday, that’s less than half what’s been seen on average over the past month. Traders will keep a close eye on trading volume this week as the nature of the offering means the company can complete the stock sale at their discretion.As part of a corporate overhaul spearheaded by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the company has brought in a number of new executives including a chief growth officer and chief technology officer, adding technology experience to its team to help move the company away from its brick-and-mortar business.In a separate statement on Monday, GameStop released preliminary sales results for the first nine weeks of fiscal 2021. Total global sales increased about 11% from the same period a year ago, jumping 18% in March after a 5.3% rise in February.GameStop, based in the Dallas suburbs, has suffered with the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. With gamers downloading more and more -- or at least ordering software and gear via e-commerce -- there’s less reason to make a trip to a physical store. The company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings last month.(Updates share price move throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook Hits Record as Megacap Tech Stocks March Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. shares surged to a record Monday, with megacap Internet and technology stocks rallying amid optimism about the strong pace of economic growth.Shares of Facebook gained 3.4% to close at an all-time high of $308.91 as robust economic data on the service industries supported an advance in cyclical and growth-orientated industries, fueling the S&P 500 Index’s gain for a third day.The communication services and information technology sectors were among the strongest-performing stocks of the day. Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, rose 4.2% and also surged to a record. Among other notable tech gainers, Amazon.com rose 2.1%, Apple Inc. gained 2.4%, and Microsoft Corp. advanced 2.8% to an all-time high.Shares of tech behemoths have broadly performed well this year -- despite a rotation into value stocks -- amid a strong vaccine rollout in the U.S., stoking enthusiasm of rapid economic growth. Of the market’s biggest tech names, Amazon is the only one that hasn’t hit an intraday record in 2021.“This old guard of tech has real earnings power,” Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities said by phone. “The companies will clearly continue to be a part of our lives, and it is a very defensible move to get back into these names.”Facebook is scheduled to report first-quarter results later this month. Wall Street is expecting both earnings per share and revenue to rise more than 30%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Facebook’s recent gains came after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg downplayed the risk that the social-media company could see as a result of an upcoming change to Apple’s privacy policies. That issue was seen as a headwind, and a reason that Facebook warned of “significant uncertainty” in 2021 earlier this year.The company also got a positive mention in Barron’s over the weekend, which said Facebook is a “growth machine” and its stock could gain 20% if it returns to the average premium it’s traded at for the past five years.Wall Street OptimismAnalysts remain broadly positive on Facebook’s growth prospects, especially amid a recovery in the market for digital ads.“The digital world we’ve grown accustomed to over the last 12 months (and counting) may be stickier than expected, even amid loosening Covid restrictions,” wrote Citigroup Inc. analyst Nicholas Jones. Morgan Stanley recently touted Facebook’s valuation and fundamental strength, and forecast “sustained outsized growth.”Of the firms tracked by Bloomberg that cover Facebook, more than 85% recommend buying the stock, while fewer than 6% have a bearish rating. The average price target is $336, which implies upside of nearly 9%.“I have no problem being a buyer at all-time highs if the stock is at all-time highs for a reason, and I think the optimism surrounding these names is completely justified,” Hogan said.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Investor Survey Cites Moderna, Novavax as Ripe to Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. and Novavax Inc. shares have run their course in the eyes of some Wall Street investors and are prime candidates for bets that they will fall this year.The pair of vaccine makers made it to the top of a JPMorgan Chase & Co. survey of 80 hedge fund and specialist investors looking for biotech stocks to short in 2021.Moderna has been a short target since last year when it became a household name and daytrader favorite as it pursued a Covid-19 vaccine. Its shot became the second to secure an emergency authorization in the U.S. while Novavax is still working toward regulatory approval.Other top short picks in JPMorgan’s survey included Beam Therapeutics Inc., which is backed by Cathie Wood’s Ark Investments, and Biogen Inc., which has been whiplashed ahead of an upcoming regulatory decision on its controversial Alzheimer’s drug.Despite runups last year of 2,700% for Novavax and 434% for Moderna, many short sellers have stuck by the biotech targets. A recent slowdown in the retail trading frenzy could mean that hedge fund players betting against the pair may finally reap a reward.Last year’s rallies took a $2.14 billion bite out of bearish investors in Moderna and another $837 million from Novavax short sellers, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.Yet, with both stocks up in the double digits already this year, it’s not starting off great for short-sellers, who are down $766 million in Moderna and $521 million in Novavax, according to Dusaniwsky.Moderna remains a top target for bearish biotech investors with $2.11 billion shares sold short according to S3 Partners data. A little over $900 million of Novavax stock is shorted.‘Two to One’The months following the pandemic’s spread last March was the roughest market for short sellers ever, according to some experts as the U.S. stock market rallied off its bottom.“Short sellers look to be concentrated in stocks which have been outperforming the market and their losses are outpacing the major indices by over two to one,” Dusaniwsky said in an interview.Still, as mass vaccinations pick up speed and the U.S. begins to reopen, some of the daytrader interest that inflated valuations on Covid-19 stock plays could be petering out. For vaccine stocks in particular, increasing competition and questions about how long the market for shots will persist are sure to create more volatility.The biotech sector is being hit by a risk-off sentiment and a rotation away from riskier growth stocks, according to Jefferies analyst Michael Yee.“The sentiment has shifted from scarcity to oversupply and more to a debate of demand in 2022,” Yee said of Moderna. The biotech, while up 24% this year, is down about 30% from a Feb. 8 record. Novavax tumbled 44% over the same period, though is up almost 60% this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar Keeps Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Wary of Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market investors reeling from last month’s losses head into the first full week of April bracing for more pain driven by higher U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar.Stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday prompted traders to price in an earlier start to Federal Reserve interest-rate increases. That’s fueling concern the higher returns offered for risk-free investments in the world’s largest economy may drive even more money away from emerging markets. Demand for developing-nation assets waned in March, with flows to equity funds falling to less than a third of the levels seen in February and bond funds seeing outflows, according to EPFR Global data.Morgan Stanley is staying bearish on emerging-market currencies, saying the slow pace of vaccine rollouts in many developing economies is threatening to ensure growth will lag behind the U.S. Meantime, Citigroup Inc. expects higher U.S. yields and a resilient dollar to put further pressure on the asset class in the coming months.“This quarter can be big for the dollar and not necessarily amazing for emerging markets,” said Luis Costa, Citigroup’s London-based head of CEEMEA strategy. “We don’t believe the U.S. curve is pretty much done adjusting. Between now and June/July, we could see a further leg higher here in yields.”Listen: EM Weekly Podcast: Reflation Theme Overhang; Policy DecisionsDeveloping-nation currencies and bonds posted their first quarterly decline in a year in the three months ending March 31, while the dollar approached its strongest level since November. Stocks slid for the first month since September, paring their gains for the quarter.Investors will turn their attention this week to inflation data across emerging markets as they seek clues on the path for monetary policy after Turkey, Russia and Brazil raised borrowing costs last month.Price PressuresTurkey’s inflation accelerated as expected to an annual 16.2% in March, up from 15.6% the previous month. That leaves the new central bank chief little room to enact the interest-rate cuts that would mollify President Recep Tayyip ErdoganCentral bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu signaled last week he wouldn’t stray from his predecessor’s hawkish policiesRussia’s inflation probably accelerated to 5.8% in March, when the central bank raised interest rates in an effort to combat the effects of ruble weakness and rising food pricesThe ruble was the worst-performing emerging-market currency last week amid concerns over U.S. sanctionsColombian inflation data, scheduled for Monday, may show a slowdown in March and push traders to trim odds of a tightening cycle starting this yearWhile Chile’s March inflation figures on Thursday may flag an increase from a month prior, investors will be more focused on what a renewed lockdown in the nation’s capital means for a recoveryChile’s vaccine rollout has been the quickest in the region, yet peso bulls are eyeing near-term risk as Covid cases reach record levelsMexico will release both March CPI data and central bank meeting minutes Thursday, offering clues on the monetary authority’s plansData-dependent policy makers kept the key rate at 4% in March given an uptick in consumer prices. Industrial production figures for February are set to be posted FridayThailand on Monday reported consumer prices fell 0.08% in March from a year ago. The Philippines, Taiwan and China are due to report similar data on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, respectivelyChina’s producer price index probably rose to the highest in more than two years last month, according to economists. Quickening price growth is raising concern the country will export inflation globally given its role as manufacturer to the worldPhilippine inflation is expected to remain above the central bank’s 2% to 4% target band for a third month due to rising food prices. The peso has fallen 1% this yearCentral Banks on HoldIndia’s central bank will keep interest rates at a record low when policy makers meet Wednesday, according to all of the economists surveyed by BloombergBond traders pared bets that the central bank will shift to a tighter policy stance as early as this year after the nation reported a record jump in coronavirus cases“We will look for any guidance on possible normalization of liquidity conditions,” Rini Sen, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Bengaluru, wrote in a research note. “At this juncture, the financial system is in a unique environment of excess liquidity but rising long-term yields on government securities”India’s local bonds have lost 1.3% this year in dollar terms, according to a Bloomberg Barclays indexInvestors will watch Peru’s central bank decision on Thursday for any signs of change by the monetary authorityBorrowing costs have been steady at 0.25%, the lowest in Latin America, since last April. The nation is also scheduled to post trade balance figures for FebruaryPoland’s central bank will probably keep interest rates unchangedPolish inflation unexpectedly rose in March to the highest level since September, piling pressure on the country’s central bank to reconsider its dovish stance,The zloty strengthened against the euro last week after touching a 12-year low on March 29What Else to WatchThe International Monetary Fund and World Bank’s Spring meetings will take place virtually for a second year starting on MondayThe IMF will post its updated World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva already indicating an upgrade to January’s forecast for 5.5% global economic growth for 2021South Korea’s current-account balance is due Wednesday. The won has dropped 4% this year despite a current-account surplusChina, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and the Philippines will all release foreign-exchange reserves data on WednesdayThe Philippines will publish February trade figures on ThursdayTaiwan’s trade statistics for March are due Friday. Robust export growth has helped the local dollar defy gains in the U.S. currency this year, weakening just 0.8%In Brazil, investors will weigh the risk of spending-cap breaches as officials debate the budget. They will also watch a reading of March IPCA inflation data on Friday as the pandemic rages onFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.