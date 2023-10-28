Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.15

The board of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 15% on the 11th of December to $0.15, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.13. This takes the annual payment to 1.4% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Rollins' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Rollins' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 50.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 48%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.107, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.52. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. Rollins has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Rollins has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Rollins' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Rollins is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

