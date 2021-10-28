U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

Rolls-Royce Announces Black Badge Ghost

·2 min read

The Purest Black Badge Yet

CHICHESTER, England, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Black Badge Ghost debuts dark side of Post Opulent design

  • 6.75-litre V12 engine now delivers increased power (600PS) and torque (900NM)

  • Drivetrain and chassis re-engineered for more urgent performance

  • Curated collection debuts striking Turchese Leather and Technical Carbon veneer

  • Bespoke alloy wheel introduced in Black Badge house style with carbon fibre barrel

  • Infinity lemniscate symbol continues to codify noir expression of Rolls-Royce

Today Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announces new product, Black Badge Ghost
Today Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announces new product, Black Badge Ghost

"Today, we announce a product that represents a new kind of Black Badge motor car, one that seizes on the minimalist, Post Opulent design treatment that has recast the legend of Ghost but amplifies and subverts it with the application of black. Our most advanced motor car yet has been reengineered to characterise the alter ego of Rolls-Royce: assertive, dynamic and potent. This is the purest Black Badge motor car in the marque's history. This is Black Badge Ghost."

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has always attracted subversive clients – rebellious women and men who built their success by breaking rules, taking risks and challenging conventions. Their approach to Rolls-Royce products is no different. The marque has responded accordingly, developing new colour palettes, more technical surface treatments and even more powerful driving experiences without ever compromising the effortless sensibilities that have drawn this bold group of clients to the Rolls-Royce brand.

Black Badge, the highly successful alter ego of Rolls-Royce, now represents more than 27% of commissions worldwide. Rolls-Royce debuted Black Badge with Wraith and Ghost in 2016, followed by Dawn in 2017 then Cullinan in 2019. Today, a new, Post Opulent expression of Black Badge joins the family. The purest and most technologically advanced Black Badge motor car yet, Black Badge Ghost.

Conceived in response to a group of clients who requested a Rolls-Royce that was agile, discreet, highly connected and free of any superfluous design, the new Ghost is not just the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet, but also the most aesthetically pure. Named 'Post Opulence' by Rolls-Royce designers, exceptional materials are selected and celebrated while overt design is limited, intelligent and unobtrusive.

However, within this group of clients – who celebrate minimalism and material substance – a rebellious subset sought to create a disruptive expression of Ghost by permanently cloaking it in a shade so pure that its very classification as a colour remains a subject of debate: black. Black Badge Ghost reflects these clients' desires. It is the dark side of Post Opulence: minimalism in extremis.

Black Badge is not just an aesthetic – it is an experience. The capacity of the Rolls-Royce twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine was deemed sufficient. However, the flexibility of this celebrated power plant has been exploited to generate an extra 29PS, creating a total output of 600PS. The sense of a single infinite gear has also been dramatised with the addition of a further 50NM of torque, for a total of 900NM.

Read more at Rolls-Royce PressClub: www.press.rolls-roycemotorcars.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672930/Black_Badge_Ghost.jpg

