ROLLS-ROYCE ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS

CHICHESTER, England, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that Emma Begley has been appointed Director of Global Communications, effective 1 July.

ROLLS-ROYCE ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS
ROLLS-ROYCE ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS

 

Emma joins Rolls-Royce from BMW UK where she has been General Manager, Product and Internal Communications since 2019. In this role she has been responsible for external communications for the BMW Group and its products, as well as co-ordinating and delivering internal communications within the National Sales Company. Emma first joined the BMW Group in 2014, working at the company's headquarters in Munich where she was spokesperson for the member of the BMW AG Management Board responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, "I am delighted to welcome Emma Begley to the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Board of Directors. She is ideally suited to her new role at Rolls-Royce. Her exceptional experience and proven track record will be invaluable, particularly as we continue to share the story of our bright, bold electric future."

Emma began her career at the BBC before moving to Germany in 2002 to pursue a freelance career as a journalist and translator. She holds an Honours Degree in English and French and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism. She will be based at The Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood.

Emma replaces Richard Carter, the company's longest-serving Board Director. Richard has made an exceptional contribution to the global success of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and he departs after a successful 14 year tenure to pursue alternative, further business interests.

For further information, please visit: www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852892/Rolls_Royce_Emma_Begley.jpg

