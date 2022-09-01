Rolls-Royce Canada Applauds Employees' Decision to Vote in Favour of Agreement

MONTREAL, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Rolls-Royce Canada employees voted in favour of a new collective agreement that will be in place until March 2028. The support for the agreement is the result of extensive and fruitful discussions with the CSN union and the contribution of the conciliators of the Quebec Ministry of Labour who supported discussions between the union and employer parties. The agreement will provide 25% increases in salary over its duration and maintain attractive terms and conditions for the Rolls-Royce Canada workforce.

Rolls-Royce Canada welcomes this outcome, which now paves the way for the return to work of the company's nearly five hundred employees at its Lachine site. As of tomorrow, an initial working group will be mobilized to prepare the facilities to enable all other employees to return to work over the coming days.

"I welcome the decision of Rolls-Royce Canada employees to accept the conciliator's recommendation", said Denis Giangi, President of Rolls-Royce Canada. "This decision demonstrates a shared determination to return to work and look forward. The entire management team and I will work closely with our colleagues to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I would like to thank our employees, their representatives and all of our stakeholders for their continued trust in this important site for the Quebec aerospace sector."

About Rolls-Royce Canada

Rolls-Royce Canada Limited, a subsidiary of Rolls-Royce plc, began operations in Montreal, in 1947. Now located in Lachine, the company is now specialized in providing civil and military aircraft engine repair and overhaul services. As a Center of Excellence for the repair of fan blades, combustion chambers and turbine blade and vanes, Rolls-Royce Canada offers component repair services for a wide range of Rolls-Royce products, including the Trent, RB211, Tay and BR700 engine family. It is trusted to deliver excellence by customers around the world, including 600 aircraft operators based in 30 countries.

