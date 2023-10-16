Rolls-Royce to cut 2,500 jobs

Mr Erginbilgic has embarked on a shake-up to revive Rolls-Royce’s fortunes since being appointed in January - F. Carter Smith/Bloomberg

Rolls-Royce is to cut 2,500 jobs in a push to slash costs under its new chief executive.

The aircraft engine maker is expected to announce the layoffs as early as Tuesday, in a move that will likely prompt hundreds of job losses in the UK.

The Derby-based manufacturer has 42,000 employees globally, with over 21,000 based in the UK. It also has large workforces in Germany and the US, where 11,000 and 5,500 staff are based respectively.

The Telegraph understands the cuts will mainly affect support staff in non-engineering roles, with the aim to remove duplicated roles and achieve efficiencies. The plan was first reported by Sky News.

New chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic, who took over at the start of the year, has previously described Rolls-Royce as a “burning platform”, telling employees: “Every investment we make, we destroy value.”

He also described one of its key subsidiaries as having been “grossly mismanaged”.

The redundancies have been expected for some time after Mr Erginbilgic in February set out his transformation plan to turn around the struggling company.

There were reports that there could be as many as 3,000 layoffs in May, which Rolls-Royce rejected at the time.

Rolls-Royce shares have risen by 116pc so far this year amid a post-Covid-boom in aviation and as investors cheer news of cost-cutting measures.

It marks the beginnings of a turnaround after a highly painful pandemic saw the company cut jobs and raise billions to survive lockdowns.

The company, which makes engines for Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 planes, was hit hard by travel restrictions.

However, Mr Erginbilgic told staff earlier this year: “Rolls-Royce has not been performing for a long, long time, it has nothing to do with Covid, let’s be very clear. Given everything I know talking to investors, this is our last chance.”

Rolls-Royce’s shares leapt in February when Mr Erginbilgic’s transformation plan was announced, followed by another jump in July after it surprised investors with a big jump in profits.

The engineer posted profits of £524m for the first half of the year, compared to a £111m loss for the same period in 2022.

The company also managed to slash its debt by £500m to £2.8bn.

Rolls-Royce declined to comment.

