U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.99
    -12.49 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,865.59
    +67.59 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.61
    -78.09 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.24
    +39.16 (+1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.41
    +1.43 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.90
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.24 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0040
    +0.3190 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,057.18
    -251.38 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.40
    -34.12 (-3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Rolls-Royce And Electric Power: A Prophecy, A Promise And An Undertaking

·1 min read

CHICHESTER, England, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

C S ROLLS ON A COLUMBIA ELECTRIC CARRIAGE, C. 1898
C S ROLLS ON A COLUMBIA ELECTRIC CARRIAGE, C. 1898

  • Rolls-Royce reflects on heritage of electric power ahead of historic announcement

  • Extraordinary prophecy of founding father, Charles Rolls, revealed

  • Rolls championed electric cars in 1900, deeming Columbia model best of its type

  • Royce, one of the first electrical engineers, supplied motors to earliest electric cars

  • CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, pledged to bring Rolls-Royce electric this decade

  • Visit www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com on 29 September at 13.00 BST for the next chapter in this story

"In April 1900, our founding forefather, Charles Rolls, made a prescient prophecy about automotive electrification. Move forward over 120 years to when I made a public promise, on the record, that we would bring the first fully electric Rolls–Royce to market within the current decade. And, right now, our company is embarking on an historic undertaking to create the first, super-luxury car of its type. This will happen sooner than many thought possible, through the incredible skills, expertise, vision and dedication of our engineers, designers and specialists at the Home of Rolls-Royce.

"In this ground-breaking endeavour, we are drawing on a remarkable heritage, unique in our industry. Our founders and those who worked alongside them in the marque's formative years were all important pioneers of electric power, as well as their era's leading experts in automotive engineering. As we herald a new electric future at Rolls-Royce, I am proud and humbled to share their inspiring stories, which have never been told in one place before, and shine a fresh and fascinating light on our company's earliest days."

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

INTRODUCTION

Electrification has long been promoted as the future of automotive propulsion. Mainstream manufacturers are increasingly embracing hybrid and battery electric vehicle (BEV) technology, supported by the expansion of national charging infrastructures.

To date, Rolls-Royce has communicated its electrification strategy in three simple statements:

  • The marque will introduce an all-electric car this decade (2020 - 2030).

  • This car will be a pure BEV, not a hybrid of any kind.

  • It will be launched only when the time is right, and every element meets Rolls-Royce's technical, aesthetic and performance standards.

There is considerable interest and media speculation surrounding Rolls-Royce's plans. Ahead of further official statements, we invite the media to reflect on the marque's unique heritage in electric power, which pre-dates the founding of Rolls-Royce the company itself, and involves many of the principal protagonists whose names are forever associated with it.

Read more at Rolls-Royce PressClub: www.press.rolls-roycemotorcars.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rolls-royce-and-electric-power-a-prophecy-a-promise-and-an-undertaking-301385948.html

SOURCE Rolls Royce Motor Cars

Recommended Stories

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • Tesla’s Stock Is On the Move Again. 3 Catalysts to Drive It Higher.

    ADVISOR CENTER Tesla stock has been dead money for much of 2021—but it’s showing signs of life again. The next month could go a long way in determining the direction of the stock over the next couple of quarters and beyond.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of five companies including Sou

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Doctor on Covid: Another variant of concern is anticipated to come in the future

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Wells Fargo to pay $37.3 million to settle US claims it fraudulently overcharged customers

    Wells Fargo & Co will pay $37.3 million to resolve U.S. government claims it fraudulently overcharged commercial clients on foreign exchange services, the latest in a string of scandals over the bank's treatment of customers. The Justice Department said sales specialists jokingly used expressions such as "back the truck up" and "when in doubt, spread them out" when they were overcharging customers, with one referring to the sales group as a "bucket shop." On Sept. 22, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was closely monitoring the bank's efforts to address "widespread and pervasive" problems.

  • Delta Teases Boeing 737 MAX Interest

    The U.S. airline giant may be interested in the 737 MAX, but probably not at the prices Boeing is demanding.

  • Why the Roth 401(k) is ‘the unsung hero’ of retirement plans

    A Roth 401(k) is an employee-sponsored retirement plan that allows you to contribute after-tax earnings.

  • Volkswagen Is Pulling Ahead With Its Electric Vehicles. That Could Boost the Stock.

    Shares of German car giant Volkswagen tumbled in the past three months over fears that production will be hurt by the global shortage in semiconductors that control the electronic brains of its vehicles, and by supply-chain problems that will delay its parts. This dip could be a good buying opportunity because optimism over VW’s advances in manufacturing electric vehicles could boost sales and trim costs. Its Volkswagen ID.4 GTX—an electric sport-utility vehicle with a €50,000 price tag—is seen as an effective rival to Tesla (TSLA).

  • Rolls-Royce Lands $2.6 Billion U.S. Air Force Engine Contract. The Stock Soars.

    Shares in Rolls-Royce, which sells turbines and engines for passenger jets and military aircraft, increased more than 10% Monday after the U.K.-listed company signed a valuable U.S. military engine deal and agreed to a landmark disposal. The London-based company said it had been selected to provide engines to the U.S. Air Force. The deal, worth up to $2.6 billion, will mean the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 Stratofortress for the next 30 years.

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes