Rolls-Royce exit confirms it – Britain's energy ambitions are a charade

Has the Government any idea of the scale of the challenge it has set itself in meeting its net zero targets? Not by the look of the thousand pages of chin-stroking rumination rushed out last week under the banner of "Powering up Britain".

From petrolheads at one extreme to climate change zealots at the other, it landed like a lead balloon, having pleased virtually no one in its attempt to set out some kind of a pathway to a decarbonised economy.



Climate change activists said it fell hopelessly short; others that even as a regurgitated list of previously announced half measures it was completely impractical, ruinously expensive and an affront to common freedom.



There was nothing new on electrification of transport, and nothing new on the mooted fleet of nuclear power plants that will be needed to underpin the move away from hydrocarbons.



What is more, the plan comprehensively underestimates the magnitude of the task. The aim is for complete decarbonisation of the electric power network by 2035, and then the removal of all "dirty fuels" from the economy by 2050 – gas, oil, coal, biomass, diesel, petrol and possibly even aviation fuel.



The first part of this ambition looks formidable enough on its own, given current dependence on gas for power generation, but the wider decarbonisation of the economy proposed is of a different order altogether.

There was no attempt to model and cost the myriad changes in energy consumption and delivery needed, perhaps deliberately so, because even thinking about it is wont to reduce you to a quivering wreck.



Voters profess themselves to be worried about climate change, and, according to polls, broadly back net zero goals, but they are being kept largely in the dark about its implications.

Carbon-based fuels are officially estimated to account for as much as 76pc of total UK energy consumption, considerably higher than the European average of just 57pc. Yet even this may understate the reality.

According to the climate change activist Daragh Coleman, around 90pc of our daily energy consumption – encompassing homes, industry and transport – is ultimately derived from "dirty fuels"; just 10pc comes from renewables and nuclear, the latter of is now deemed a "green" energy source, just to make the challenge of transition slightly less daunting.

Petrol, diesel, coal, heating oil – all the stuff that today provides the overwhelming bulk of our energy needs 2 it's all got to go within 27 years.

The idea that this can be achieved simply by switching power generation to clean fuels, and then expanding capacity by around 50pc, as implied by current government planning, is for the birds.

What's needed is more like a 400pc increase in electricity production and delivery, requiring hugely more nuclear power and an almost complete recabling of the country to deliver households the extra electricity they will need for heating, cooking and electric vehicle charging.

This in turn is going to require a massive scaling up of nuclear power, the only form of zero carbon baseload currently available. Yet for the time being, nuclear's share of the energy mix is falling fast.

The last of Britain's one time fleet of Advanced Gas Cooled Reactors is due to close in 2028, leaving just Sizewell B and the yet to be completed Hinkley Point C as the only nuclear power sources left in Britain.

Another two reactors have been given the go ahead for the Sizewell site, but even so, the amount of committed new nuclear capacity doesn't remotely replace what's about to be lost, let alone begin to address the huge expansion needed for full energy transition.



Government plans for further significant expansion of nuclear power are in truth little more than a list of aspirations unbacked by settled design, funding and location.

As if to confirm that the whole charade is already in trouble, Rolls-Royce last week dismissed the head of its Small Modular Reactor (SMR) operation, Tom Samson. Rolls-Royce is Britain's big hope for developing a sovereign technology for the next generation of nuclear power, with attendant opportunities for jobs and exports.

The specific reasons for Samson's abrupt exit remain unclear. There's a new man in charge at Rolls-Royce, Tufan Erginbilgic, and for now he's running around like a bull in a china shop. Upheaval is the name of the game. But Samson was the undisputed champion for British-designed SMR technology, and without his drive, it's not clear where this particular part of Rolls-Royce is going.

Despite already having received a £210m grant from the Government to advance its design, Rolls-Royce is only one of a number of aspiring SMR developers invited by the Department for Energy Security and net zero to compete for sites and further development finance, the rest being virtually all overseas designs.

On paper at least, the Government's plan looks reasonable enough. There is virtually no chance of persuading the public to agree to completely new sites for new nuclear builds.

The last such attempt, Sizewell, spent more than 10 years navigating its way through public hearings and planning procedures before even a spade was turned. But it should theoretically be relatively easy to place multiple SMRs at the sites of pre-existing nuclear power plants, of which there are many.

Factory built and delivered to the site in prefabricated form, SMRs ought dramatically to reduce planning, design and installation timeframes from the decades it took for Sizewell and Hinckley to just a few years.

Sadly, the operative word here is "theoretically". Hope springs eternal when it comes to new nuclear builds, but the idea that what in the past has been an almost prohibitively expensive and long-winded process should suddenly prove as easy as erecting an off the peg garden shed seems a little bit of a stretch.



It's not just the ease of construction. There's also the funding for what is still a largely unproven technology. The Government promises to make its choice of designs and locations by the end of the year, but that's just the start of it. Given the development and operational risks, the finance will be hideously complicated. Just how much of a "nuclear levy" are consumers prepared to pay to help bankroll these things?



There is virtually no chance of net zero by 2050 being met. The Government goes through the motions, but it's not even one of its top priorities.

Jeremy Hunt has already made clear that there will be no British version of Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. Small boats and improved relations with Europe are much more the order of the day.



What we are left with is the worst of all worlds – lip service to the idea of net zero and energy security, but with little practical follow-through, leaving Britain reliant on others for the green technologies of the future.