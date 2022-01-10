U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Reports Record Annual Results For 2021

·2 min read

CHICHESTER, England, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reports record 2021 sales, up 49% on the same period in 2020

  • Highest sales in the marque's 117-year history

  • All-time records set in most sales regions, including Greater China, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, and in multiple countries across the world

  • High demand for all models, particularly Ghost and Cullinan

  • Rolls-Royce is undisputed leader in the +€250k segment

  • Orders extend into third quarter of 2022; Bespoke commissions also at record levels

  • Record intake for Apprenticeship Programme: 37 apprentices join in September 2022

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO, Torsten M&#xfc;ller-&#xd6;tv&#xf6;s has just announced the highest-ever annual sales results in the marque&#39;s 117-year history.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös has just announced the highest-ever annual sales results in the marque's 117-year history.

"2021 was a phenomenal year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We delivered more cars than at any time in the marque's 117-year history to our clients across the world, with unprecedented demand for all products in every international market. We have an extremely strong product portfolio, with an exceptional Bespoke offering. This, together with the first full year of availability of Ghost, the launch of Black Badge Ghost in October and the continuing record demand for Bespoke personalisation, has contributed strongly to the company's long-term resilience. This is hugely encouraging as the marque prepares for the historical launch of its first all-electric motor car. Building on this year's success, we will continue to evolve as a true luxury brand, beyond the realms of automotive manufacturing."
- Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

In 2021, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars delivered the highest-ever annual sales results in the marque's 117-year history.

The company delivered 5,586 motor cars to clients around the world, up 49% on the same period in 2020. This overall figure includes all-time record sales in most regions, including Greater China, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, and in multiple countries across the globe.

All Rolls-Royce models performed extremely strongly. Growth has been driven principally by Ghost, with demand surging further, following the launch of Black Badge Ghost in October 2021. This, together with the continuing pre-eminence of Cullinan and the marque's pinnacle product, Phantom, has ensured order books are full well into the third quarter of 2022.

Bespoke commissions remain at the record levels, with magnificent examples including the Phantom Oribe co-created with Hermès.

While preparations are made for the marque's all-electric future, with the announcement of its first all-electric motor car, Spectre, Rolls-Royce also continues to invest in its manufacturing, and in future talent, with a record 37 new apprentices set to join the company in September 2022.

Read more at Rolls-Royce PressClub: www.press.rolls-roycemotorcars.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722933/Rolls_Royce_Torsten_Muller_Otvos.jpg

