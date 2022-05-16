U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

ROLLS-ROYCE PHANTOM: A NEW EXPRESSION

·2 min read

CHICHESTER, England, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

ROLLS-ROYCE PHANTOM SERIES II (PRNewsfoto/Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)
ROLLS-ROYCE PHANTOM SERIES II (PRNewsfoto/Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)

  • Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announces a new expression for Phantom Series II

  • Adaptations to the eighth-generation Phantom include 'light-touch' visual and aesthetic enhancements

  • New 'Rolls-Royce Connected' feature seamlessly links Phantom with the marque's private members' Application, Whispers

  • Launch is commemorated with a new Bespoke masterpiece, Phantom Platino

"Phantom occupies an unrivalled position at the very apex of the luxury world. As our pinnacle product, it represents the very best of Rolls-Royce design, engineering and craftsmanship – a perfect blend of vision, creativity, the finest materials, skill, patience and precision. With Phantom Series II, we have retained and carefully protected everything our clients love about this superlative and luxurious item; subtle, yet meaningful enhancements reflect their evolving tastes and requirements.

"Phantom has always been viewed as the 'best car in the world:' our Bespoke capabilities mean that, for our clients, it can be the best car for their world, too."

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce products enjoy an expansive lifetime, ultimately becoming timeless expressions of good taste, beauty and luxurious perfection. Phantom occupies a unique, pinnacle position in this regard, being revered for its timeless elegance.

The eighth-generation of Phantom was presented in 2017. In creating the new expression, Rolls-Royce designers and engineers have been guided by the requests of clients, who have implored Rolls-Royce not to make any major changes to an already iconic motor car. In answer to these client demands, only the lightest of design touches, embellishments, and adaptations have been incorporated. Indeed, it is not about what should be changed, but in fact, what should be preserved and protected.

The most important feature to be retained is Phantom's commanding presence. This has been further enhanced by a new polished horizontal line between the daytime running lights above the Pantheon Grille. This gives Phantom a new and assertive modernity, reflecting its driver-focused character.

To mark the introduction of Phantom Series II and to illustrate Rolls-Royce's Bespoke capability, the marque has created a new Bespoke masterpiece, Phantom Platino, named after the silver-white finish of the coveted and precious metal, platinum.

Phantom Platino continues Rolls-Royce's exploration into fabric interiors, a story which began in 2015 with the launch of Serenity, a truly Bespoke Phantom with a hand-painted, hand-embroidered silk interior.

Read more about Phantom Series II at Rolls-Royce PressClub: www.press.rolls-roycemotorcars.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817023/Rolls_Royce_Phantom_Series_II.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rolls-royce-phantom-a-new-expression-301547282.html

SOURCE Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

