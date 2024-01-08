Rolls-Royce sees record sales as luxury buyers shake off 'market volatility'

Despite elevated interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and higher prices in general, luxury automaker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (BMWYY) reported record sales for 2023, as its ultra-high net worth clientele continued buying bespoke automobiles.

The Goodwood, England–based company reported 6,032 cars sold to clients, the most in its 119-year history, despite “continuing economic uncertainties and market volatility” the company said in a statement. Though it was a record year, Rolls only sold 11 more cars than it did in 2022, when sales jumped a healthy 7.8%.

Rolls-Royce said the US was once again its largest single market, followed by China. Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions all saw record sales as well. Rolls doesn’t report results geographically, though it has said in the past the US accounts for 35% of sales.

“2023 was another extraordinary year for Rolls-Royce, with strong sales performances in all regions and across the full product portfolio,” new Rolls-Royce CEO Chris Brownridge said in a statement. Browridge succeeded longtime CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös, who retired at the end of November following a 14-year run.

Across the product range, the Cullinan SUV was the most popular Rolls-Royce worldwide, followed by Ghost sedan. Rolls said demand for all models “remains exceptionally strong,” with the company telling Yahoo Finance last year that the future order book also remains strong, with the average age of its buyers getting younger, at 42 years old.

A big part of getting younger buyers involved introducing newer cars like the Ghost and Phantom sedans, as well as what the company said is its most important release ever, the Spectre EV. Rolls said first deliveries to clients began in Q4, with the coupe (which replaced the Wraith and Dawn two-door cars) marking its beachhead for taking on the luxury EV market, where Rolls plans to be fully electric by 2030.

Rolls said the first Rolls-Royce EV in its history has attracted strong interest across around the world and among younger clients. ”It’s especially encouraging to see the enormous interest in and demand for Spectre, supporting the decision to adopt a bold, ‘all-electric’ strategy for future model development and production,” CEO Browridge said.

Rolls has also seen increased sales and uptake of its high-margin bespoke commissions, which have been popular with clients in the US and Middle East who prefer custom additions to their cars. In addition to bespoke, Rolls has leaned in on its “coach-built” business, which sees the company build extremely limited edition versions of certain cars for longtime customers. At Pebble Beach last summer Rolls unveiled its “Rose Noire Droptail,” a dramatic swept-back convertible with an estimated $25 million price tag.

