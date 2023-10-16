Rolls-Royce Set to Cut 2,500 Jobs in Efficiency Drive, Sky Says

(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is poised to slash about 2,500 jobs, Sky News reported, as Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic accelerates his turnaround effort at the UK jet-engine maker.

The cuts stand to be the biggest at Rolls-Royce since early in the Covid-19 pandemic, when aircraft around the globe were largely grounded. The biggest UK manufacturer may announce the measures as soon as Tuesday, Sky reported, citing unidentified people close to the situation.

The move has been in the work for months, after the CEO brought in consultants to advise on streamlining the organization. The savings would boost cash flow and profit at Rolls-Royce, which Erginbilgic likened to a “burning platform” shortly after taking the helm at the start of 2023.

The CEO has presided over a more than doubling of the stock price, as long-distance travel rebounds from pandemic lows and the company reins in costs. Rolls makes engines for the largest commercial aircraft and earns money based on their hours of use as well as with lucrative service contracts.

A representative for London-based Rolls said the company had no comment.

Cash flow at Rolls has risen rapidly this year, lightening the burden of interest payments just as rate increases make borrowing more expensive. Accelerating its debt-reduction plans could lead to credit-rating upgrades for Rolls, Bloomberg Intelligence said in a report.

