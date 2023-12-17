Rolls-Royce in talks to build mini-nukes in Ukraine

DTEK boss Maxim Timchenko is seeking to establish a partnership with Rolls to convert coal powered station to nuclear - Paul Grover

Rolls-Royce is in talks with Ukraine’s biggest private power company to build a string of mini nuclear power plants in the country, The Telegraph can reveal.

DTEK, which is part of billionaire businessman Rinat Akhmetov’s industrial group, has held early discussions with Rolls about developing small modular reactors (SMRs) at sites currently operated by coal power stations.

Maxim Timchenko, the company’s chief executive, said he expects nuclear power to form an important part of DTEK’s future portfolio as Ukraine is rebuilt and his country switches away from fossil fuels.

DTEK and Rolls are examining whether up to eight existing coal power station sites, two of them currently in territory occupied by Russia, could eventually be converted to house SMRs in the 2030s.

It comes as Ukraine is scrambling to deploy less centralised and more renewable sources of energy, such as wind and solar farms, in the face of a targeted bombing campaign by Russia to take out grid infrastructure during the harsh winter months.

In May, DTEK began generating power from the Tyligulska wind farm, 60 miles from the frontline of the war, in southern Ukraine, which was assembled during wartime in just nine months. This month it announced plans to quadruple the site’s capacity.

Mr Timchenko said renewables remained key to boosting energy security as individual wind turbines make much harder missile targets than large coal power plants. However, he said a large chunk of power will also need to come from less intermittent sources such as nuclear.

In an interview, he told The Telegraph: “We are trying to find a way to install these SMRs.

“From our side, we have quite a big capacity of coal-fired power stations and we are in discussions with Rolls-Royce SMR to convert [them].”

Ukraine is already one of the world’s biggest users of nuclear power, with the state owning four plants that generated more than half of the country’s power before Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s military to invade.

One of the sites, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, now sits in occupied territory and has become a flashpoint, with Ukraine and Russia each accusing each other of reckless shelling that risks setting off a nuclear disaster.

The SMR being developed by Rolls is a new and commercially-unproven technology that the company does not expect to deploy until 2030 at the earliest, with the first expected to be built in the UK.

DTEK is seeking to establish a partnership with Rolls that could see some of the supply chain eventually set up in Ukraine, where there is significant nuclear engineering expertise.

Rolls-Royce SMR confirmed the two companies were in talks, adding: “The details of these discussions are commercially confidential.”

DTEK is also understood to have held talks with other companies developing SMRs.

The company provides one fifth of Ukraine’s electricity, largely through coal plants, but its infrastructure has come under heavy fire from Russian forces since the conflict erupted in February 2022.

Talks with Rolls emerged as bidders in the UK competition to fund SMR designs were told that the next stage is being pushed back.

Six companies including Rolls are vying to build government-funded SMR projects. They were expecting to submit a formal tender this month but have now been told the process will start in January.

One bidder said they suspect the “Rwanda battle” has held up crucial industry matters.

Insiders overseeing the bids insist that winners will still be announced in the second half of next year.

A spokesman for Great British Nuclear said: “The next phase of the competition will launch as soon as possible and we look forward to receiving vendor bids.”

Tufan Erginbilgiç, Rolls’ chief executive, met with Czech ministers last week to kick off negotiations for an SMR deal, as the company battles to get firm orders.

