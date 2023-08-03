Rolls-Royce’s turnaround under ‘ruthless’ new boss begins to pay off

Tufan Erginbilgic’s efforts to cut costs in the engineering firm have started to yield results - F. Carter Smith/Bloomberg

Jet engine maker Rolls-Royce has returned to profit thanks to the return of long-haul travel and the cost-cutting efforts of new chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic.

The Derby-based engineer posted profits of £524m for the first half of the year, up from a £111m loss for the same period in 2022.

This comes less than a year after Mr Erginbilgic took over at the firm, which he described as a ‘burning platform’ shortly after his appointment in January.

Mr Erginbilgic has reportedly been described as “ruthless” by former colleagues for his managerial style and approach to cost-cutting.

He has since embarked on a shake-up to revive its fortunes, which has included shutting down certain parts of the business.

However, Mr Erginbilgic has also benefited from a bounceback in international travel as Rolls-Royce has been able to charge higher prices for its engines, which has sparked an increase in revenues to £6.95bn.

The company charges customers per hour of flight using its engines.

Hours were up 36pc to 83pc of pre-pandemic levels, and in spite of high inflation, costs have been kept down.

Erginbilgic said: “Better profit and cash generation reflect greater productivity, efficiency and improved commercial outcomes. We have tightly managed our cost base to offset inflationary cost pressures.”

The company slashed its debt by £500m to £2.8bn, which should help it towards regaining a better credit rating.

It also benefited from an increase in defence orders.

Rolls-Royce provides power and propulsion for the UK’s nuclear-powered submarines and has also been chosen to supply the reactors for Australia’s vessels from the early 2040s.

Rolls-Royce engineering will power the Dreadnought Class nuclear-armed submarines due to enter service in the 2040s - BAE

Its power business, which makes diesel-burning engines for ships and generators, is a key target for improvement for Mr Erginbilgic.

He previously described the division as “grossly mismanaged” but the company said on Thursday that it should offer better profit margins later in the year.

The improved numbers come after Rolls upgraded its expectations for the year last week, which sent its share price surging.

Mr Erginbilgic is partway through a review of the business, having already closed some small parts of the engineer down. He will deliver a broader plan for Rolls-Royce in November, he said.

He has vowed to shutter the company’s R2 Factory, which was set up to sell Rolls-Royce’s in-house artificial intelligence software.

A Rolls-Royce direct air carbon capture project, which aimed to remove existing CO2 from the atmosphere, will also be wound down.

Rolls bosses are understood to be considering more partnerships with outside investors, mirroring the investments it raised for its mini-nukes programme, which attracted cash from the Qatari sovereign wealth fund.

Its electric aircraft business is thought to be a candidate.

