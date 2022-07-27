Román Blanco named CEO and country head of Banco Santander Chile

Banco Santander Chile

The executive, who will assume his duties from August 1, has had an outstanding career in Grupo Santander

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Román Blanco, an executive with extensive international experience, will take over as Chief Executive Officer and country head of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC), effective August 1, 2022.



Román Blanco is currently responsible for the Santander Group's operations in the Andean region and Uruguay. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Santander Uruguay, Santander Peru and Santander Colombia. He has 18 years of experience in the Group, which he joined in 2004 as Vice President of Banco Santander Banespa in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he was assigned the task of strengthening the Group’s presence in this market. In 2007, he was appointed president and CEO of Santander in Colombia, whose strategy led to significant value creation for Santander in that country. Later, in 2012, he assumed the same responsibilities in Puerto Rico, and later was appointed as the CEO of Santander Bank, NA and Santander Holdings in Boston, United States.

Román Blanco is a civil engineer from the University of Cantabria (Spain) and has an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

Banco Santander Chile welcomes Román Blanco, whose leadership will continue strengthening Santander’s strong market position in Chile. Likewise, Mr Blanco would like to express his gratitude for the great work done over the years by Miguel Mata, who has spent 32 years at Banco Santander Chile in various positions. Miguel Mata will continue to contribute to the Group in other positions in the Region with his deep knowledge of the financial industry. For Santander, the arrival of Mr. Blanco will create a clear synergy with the outstanding experience and career of Claudio Melandri, who will continue as Chairman of the Bank's Board of Directors.

Banco Santander Chile is the largest bank in the Chilean market in terms of loans and assets. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank had total assets of US$ 78.4 billion, loans net of provisions of US$ 45.8 billion, deposits of US$ 34.5 billion, and total equity of US$ 4.9 billion. The BIS capital ratio as of March 31, 2022 was 16.8%, with a core capital ratio of 10.4%. Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A1 rating from Moody's and A- from Standard and Poor's.



