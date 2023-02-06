Roman Dubczak is Appointed Chair of CIBC Mellon Boards

Dan Smith steps down as CIBC Mellon Chair after five years of service

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon announced today Roman Dubczak, Deputy Chair, CIBC Capital Markets, has been named Chair of the Board of Directors for CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company (GSS) and Chair of the Board of Directors for CIBC Mellon Trust Company (CMT). Roman Dubczak joins both Boards effective February 20, 2023. He replaces Daniel J. Smith ("Dan"), who steps down as Chair of both Boards.

Roman Dubczak is responsible for senior client relationships and strategy as well as strategic opportunities at CIBC Capital Markets. He is a member of the CIBC Capital Markets Executive and Management Committees and is also a board member of CIBC World Markets Inc. Mr. Dubczak originally joined CIBC in 1992 and has worked in a variety of capital markets roles. He has previously led CIBC's Global Investment Banking, Global Equities, Equity Capital Markets and Corporate Debt Origination franchises. Mr. Dubczak holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business, as well as CA, CPA, CFA and ICD.D designations. He is also a past Chair of the Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC).

"We congratulate Roman on his appointment as Chair of our Boards, and look forward to benefitting from his insights and extensive connectivity across the Canadian investment industry," said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Roman's perspective and leadership, as well as his deep connectivity across the CIBC enterprise, will no doubt be valuable as we bring more total enterprise solutions to our clients in Canada."

"On behalf the CIBC Mellon team, we thank Dan Smith for his leadership as Chair as well as for remaining available to us in the months ahead in an advisory capacity to support a smooth transition. Dan presided over tremendous growth over the past five years, and we appreciate his many contributions to our enterprise success," added Mal Cullen.

CIBC Mellon is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company and CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and may be used as a generic term to reference either company or both companies collectively. A full listing of Board membership is available via CIBC Mellon's website at www.cibcmellon.com

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at December 31, 2022 CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.4 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at December 31, 2022 had US$44.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

