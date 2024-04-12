Romande Energie Holding (VTX:REHN) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Romande Energie Holding (VTX:REHN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Romande Energie Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = CHF90m ÷ (CHF2.5b - CHF176m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Romande Energie Holding has an ROCE of 3.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 7.0%.

See our latest analysis for Romande Energie Holding

roce

In the above chart we have measured Romande Energie Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Romande Energie Holding .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Romande Energie Holding Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Romande Energie Holding's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Romande Energie Holding doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Romande Energie Holding has been paying out a decent 38% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Story continues

Our Take On Romande Energie Holding's ROCE

In summary, Romande Energie Holding isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And with the stock having returned a mere 38% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Romande Energie Holding (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.