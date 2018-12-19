Romanian Stocks Plunge as Government Mulls $2.5 Billion Tax Push

(Bloomberg) -- Romanian stocks plunged and bond yields jumped the most in three years after the government unveiled surprise measures to curb the budget deficit by raising 10 billion lei ($2.5 billion) of extra revenue, including via a levy on the foreign-dominated banking industry.

Faced with a fiscal shortfall that’s in danger of breaching European Union limits, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici presented a package of what he called “bold” measures to boost revenue. The plan would also tax energy and telecommunications companies, cap natural gas prices and may revive a controversial initiative to overhaul the pension system.

The proposals sent the Bucharest exchange’s BET Index down 8.1 percent, the most since 2011, while other assets suffered similar fates.

The yield on 10-year government bonds jumped 31 basis points to 5.08 percent, heading for its biggest daily increase since June 2015The leu, which normally trades in a tight range against the euro under the central bank’s managed float, weakened 0.2 percent

“We expect an increase in government financing costs and pressure on FX markets, given the important presence of the foreign banks on the domestic market,” Banca Transilvania economist Andrei Radulescu said in an emailed note.

The tax drive, if implemented, could help offset giveaways by the ruling Social Democrats, such as repeated hikes in state salaries that have weakened the fiscal position. But they echo similar moves by eastern European countries such as Hungary, which also triggered an investor rout.

Romania’s banking sector is mostly controlled by western European lenders including Erste Group Bank AG, Societe Generale SA and UniCredit SpA. The natural gas industry is largely split between OMV Petrom SA, controlled by Austria’s OMV AG, and Romgaz SA, majority owned by the state.

The bank levy -- labeled a “tax on greed” by Teodorovici -- would generate 3.6 billion lei next year. It would protect citizens from higher loan-repayment costs, kicking in if interbank rates exceed 1.5 percent, the minister said late Tuesday.

