U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,115.75
    +22.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,515.00
    +150.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,001.75
    +77.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.40
    +13.40 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.48
    +0.06 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.99
    -0.15 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7850
    +0.0440 (+1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    23.09
    +0.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2152
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6540
    +0.5020 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,315.37
    +511.77 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.24
    +15.42 (+2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.43
    +29.32 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

How a Romanian MedTech startup helped US doctors treat refugee Ukrainian cancer patients

Mike Butcher
·3 min read

An innovative new medical startup in Romania helped doctors from three countries collaborate to treat Ukrainian cancer patients made refugees after Russia’s brutal invasion.

The “Tumor Board” project was initiated by doctors from the US, Romania and Moldova to provide life saving treatments for displaced Ukrainians with cancer.

A collaboration of Heal 21 Association and Blue Heron Foundation, the Board used a platform provided by Romanian startup Medicai to connect doctors, share medical files, and provide a platform to discuss treatment plans, as well as allow the patients to track their own progress.

Starting in April, imaging of the cancer patients from Ukraine was uploaded (those who had it) and the new imaging from Moldava were translated from Ukrainian to Romanian/English, and reports were prepared for each patient.

Medicai, which has raised €1.2M in venture funding to date, says its web based HIPAA-compliant platform hopes to become a sort of “Miro for health”, allowing healthcare professionals to collaborate over patient documents and records.

The problem Medicai is solving sounds familiar. For example, to this day, patients go into a $1 million MRI machine and - generally speaking - walk out with a CD disk with an image of their knee or some other part of their body. It’s just one example of how data can be siloed and how patients are usually locked into large, centralized systems. This means medical professionals can’t easily collaborate with specialists outside of their hospitals.

Established corporates selling these centralized systems include BoxDICOM, Ambra Health and amongst the startups there is EnvoyAI and Collective Minds Radiology (raised $6.7M), among others.

Medicai founder Mircea Popa's journey in healthcare started in 2011 when, with a friend of his, he co-founded a company that is now called SkinVision, a skin cancer screening app that detects melanoma (skin cancer) through ML algorithms applied on images taken with smartphones. SkinVision reached 1.2 million downloads and raised a total of $15 million in total. Medicai Co-founder Alexandru Artimon (CTO) previously co-founded software company Atta Systems.

Popa told me via email: "One lesson we've learned lately about healthcare is that we desperately need flexibility. With the Tumor Board project we've shown that Medicai can set up infrastructure in a matter of days to provide access to expertise across 2 continents: US & Canada to Romania and Moldavia - and this was done in less than ideal conditions.”

“Through the Tumor Board project we were able to touch the lives of oncological patients that would have had no other option in seeking treatment and we're really proud to be a part of that,” he added.

So far Medicai says it has reached 29 paying clinics/hospitals, with 2,434 doctors accounts and 1400 patients accounts. It’s also claimed a strategic partnership with Microsoft and pharmaceutical companies.

Investors to date include D Moonshots, Cleverage Venture Capital, Roca X and Gapminder VC.

Meanwhile the Tumor Board project continues. If there are the predicted four million Ukrainian refugees arriving in the coming months, there could be between 13,000 and 16,000 new patients with cancer per month arriving in countries bordering Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Lemon Coffee Is Going Viral on TikTok Again

    If you've been seeing the lemon coffee trend on TikTok, you're not alone. But does coffee and lemon actually help you lose weight? Here's what to know.

  • Kansas Defends Its Right to Abortion After Voters Shoot Down Proposed Constitutional Amendment

    Voters decisively said "no" to the proposed legislation, which could have led to further restrictions or an abortion ban across the state

  • Alnylam's stock jumps 57% after sharing positive news for its experimental RNAi therapy

    Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. soared 57.0% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said its investigational RNAi therapeutic for a type of heart failure met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 360 adult patients in 21 countries. "We are encouraged to see the potential of patisiran to improve the functional capacity and quality of life of patients living with this fatal, multi-system disease," Dr. P

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Substantial Upside Potential

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • Food programs with work requirements led more people to need mental health care

    Story at a glance The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is designed to help low-income families struggling with food insecurity. However, some states have tacked on work requirements to SNAP benefits, adding an additional hurdle to these populations struggling for food. For the first time, new research shows these work requirements are linked with more…

  • White House Appoints Monkeypox Coordinator as Response Ramps Up

    Shares of Bavarian Nordic, the company that produces the vaccine for the quickly spreading virus, are up more than 30% so far this year.

  • Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    On the call today are Kevin Conroy, the company's chairman and CEO, and Jeff Elliott, our chief financial officer and chief operating officer. Everett Cunningham, our chief commercial officer, will also be available for questions. Exact Sciences issued a news release earlier this afternoon detailing our second quarter financial results.

  • IDRx Emerges From Stealth With $122M To Tackle Cancer

    Massachusetts-based IDRx emerged from stealth on Tuesday armed with $122 million in Series A funding to bring combination therapies to the forefront of cancer treatment.

  • Andy Cohen delivers message to gay men about monkeypox: 'We need to take this seriously'

    The host didn't hold back about his message for gay men.

  • Powassan Virus Symptoms From Mom Of Boy Infected by Tick Bite

    What are the symptoms of Powassan virus? Boy bitten by tick developed inflammation of the brain and surrounding tissues. He was treated with IVIG and improved.

  • Advil Introduces Advil PLUS Acetaminophen to Canadians, Combining Two Trusted Pain Relievers into One Convenient Tablet

    For more than three decades, Canadians have trusted Advil to deliver relief from pain. New Advil PLUS Acetaminophen – from Haleon (formerly GSK Consumer Healthcare), a leader in pain relief – combines ibuprofen and acetaminophen to fight pain in two ways. This is the first product brought to market by Haleon since launching as an independent company focused entirely on consumer healthcare.

  • Forget Covid, the Las Vegas Strip May Have a New Health Problem

    Las Vegas virus authorities are looking at sewage water to determine the spread of a new potentially deadly outbreak.

  • Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

    Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright. It was the first test of voter sentiment after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, providing an unexpected result with potential implications for the coming midterm elections. While it was just one state, the heavy turnout for an August primary that typically favors Republicans was a major victory for abortion rights advocates.

  • Monkeypox Emergency Declared in New York, California and Illinois as US Cases Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden chose a federal official to lead US monkeypox response efforts as rising case numbers prompted California and Illinois to join New York in declaring the outbreak an emergency. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsRobert Fenton, a

  • Breaking Nicotine's Powerful Draw

    At some point in the next few years, the 30 million smokers in the United States could wake up one day to find that cigarettes sold at gas stations, convenience stores and smoke shops contain such minuscule amounts of nicotine that they cannot get their usual fix when lighting up. Would the smokers be plunged into the agonizing throes of nicotine withdrawal and seek out their favorite, full-nicotine brand on illicit markets, or would they turn to vaping, nicotine gum and other less harmful ways

  • This Eating Habit Contributes to a High Risk of Premature Death, New Study Finds

    It seems like we are always trying to search for how to live forever (or at least into our 100s). One of the proven ways your longevity is affected has to do with what you put into your body. When it comes to your body health, you always want to make sure you are drinking the right beverages and eating the right foods. Whether you currently have a disease, you're at risk of developing something, or you just want to ensure your body remains in its prime condition, keeping your body in check is im

  • C2C4C: Back on the Road and Bigger Than Ever

    Rides have raised more than $12 million to help fund cancer research worldwide to date

  • How does monkeypox spread? An infectious disease expert explains

    When it comes to spreading monkeypox, one doctor broke it down into three levels of risk. Here's what to know.

  • EMMA: A Stock with Upside Potential

    By Brad Sorensen, CFA OTC:EMMA READ THE FULL EMMA RESEARCH REPORT Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC:EMMA) is expanding the reach of Endari, its treatment for sickle cell disease, while also pursuing other treatments to add to its portfolio. The company had shown the ability of bringing a treatment to commercialization and we believe the market is not fully recognizing the potential Emmaus has to

  • Biden’s COVID ‘rebound’ after treatment with Paxlovid serves as a reminder that the antiviral can have that rare outcome

    President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for a second straight day on Sunday, in what appears to be a rare case of 'rebound' following treatment with the antiviral Paxlovid.