Romanian Stocks Rise Most Since 2010, Ending Six-Day Slump

(Bloomberg) -- The Bucharest stock exchange’s main gauge advanced the most in more than eight years, ending its longest losing streak since May.

The BET Index jumped as much as 7.7 percent, the biggest gain in the world on Monday, as all but two of the gauge’s 15 members rose. The rally came after the index suffered its worst week since 2008.

Investors last week sold off after the government surprised with a new tax package, Measures including levying banks, energy and telecommunications companies, as well as overhauling the pension system sparked the biggest market crash since the global financial crisis.

