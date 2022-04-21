U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.00
    +33.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,288.00
    +209.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,152.00
    +147.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.10
    +18.40 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.32
    +1.13 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.60
    -8.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.42 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.92
    -1.45 (-6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8810
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,160.33
    +391.38 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.33
    +14.36 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.28
    -3.94 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

THE ROMANS HAVE ARRIVED IN THE U.S.

·3 min read

London Creative PR Shop Expands to Brooklyn

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most creatively awarded PR agency in the UK, The Romans, has opened its first overseas office in Brooklyn, New York. The office will be led by newly recruited Partner and Executive Vice President, Sarah Jenkins, formerly of experiential marketing agency NVE and previously Senior Vice President at BCW, also in New York.

The Romans
The Romans

The most creatively awarded PR agency in the UK, The Romans, has opened its first overseas office in Brooklyn, New York.

As a widely celebrated global agency, The Romans holds a strong roster of clients within various sectors including Twitter, Dove, Ben & Jerry's, Duolingo, Method, Ecover, WWE and Formula E and has recently added a Sports & Entertainment division to their offering. Global advertising agency, Mother, has a minority stake in the business and The Romans will be sharing its US Brooklyn home.

Jenkins brings nearly two decades of experience at top-tier agencies, working across a stellar client portfolio with brands including Facebook, Apple, Spotify, AB InBev, Diageo, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, Mondelez International, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Chipotle. Under her direction at The Romans, the New York office has already signed on clients within the tech and retail spaces.

At NVE, a leading experiential agency, she headed up the Account Services department and at BCW Global, she worked closely with the agency's Polycultural Unit, which specialized in DE&I campaigns and initiatives, while serving on the Brand Solutions team. In her new role at The Romans, Jenkins will report directly to CEO Joe Mackay-Sinclair, who will divide his time between London and New York.

Speaking of her new role, Jenkins said, "The Romans was created because they were bored of boring PR and I share the same sentiment. U.S. clients today demand and deserve more. They want teams that operate with agility and deliver fresh, disruptive thinking dictated by trends, and that just so happens to be The Romans' superpower. In collaboration with Joe and the Mother team, we're growing the U.S. offering to deliver bold work powered by a diverse team of culture-obsessed communications experts."

Joe Mackay-Sinclair, CEO of The Romans added: "We've always prided ourselves on caring more about our people than our profit. So, when it came to launching in the US, we weren't waiting to find the right business case, we were waiting to find the right business leader. As we continue to grow our global footprint, we're looking for leaders just like SJ: compassionate, creative and commercial, to ensure our values and culture continue to live up to the same exacting standards of our output."

About The Romans

The Romans has been named UK Agency of The Year at a major awards show every year for the past five years, and is currently Campaign's PR Agency of The Year and PRovoke Media's Global Consumer Agency of The Year, and picked up multiple awards at the 2021 UK PR Week Awards. They also recently secured the Best Global Consumer Agency award at the 2022 Sabre Awards. Recent agency campaigns include releasing George Orwell's 1984 as 2021 for cybersecurity business Avast, to shine a light on the dangers of online surveillance; creating a fitness program to help those fasting during the holy month of Ramadan; working with the Mayor of London to reopen the city to the world, post COVID; and launching a livestreamed comedy club for Twitter to support viewer's mental health during the pandemic. For more information, visit www.wearetheromans.com.

Joe Mackay-Sinclair, CEO; Sarah Jenkins, Partner, EVP
Joe Mackay-Sinclair, CEO; Sarah Jenkins, Partner, EVP
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-romans-have-arrived-in-the-us-301529878.html

SOURCE The Romans

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • BHP cuts copper output outlook over Chile protests, environmental concerns

    Chile, the world's top copper producer, earlier this month sued BHP among others miners over alleged environmental damages caused by its operations in the Atacama salt flats. That, along with road blockades, threats of work stoppage over alleged worker contract breaches, and surging COVID-19 infections at Escondida has affected production at the project, which houses the world's largest copper deposit. "Our Chilean assets experienced a challenging operating environment in the March 2022 quarter due to a reduction in our operational workforce as a result of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Chile," the miner said in its third-quarter production report.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • BHP Sees 8% Drop in Iron Ore Exports Amid Logistical Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest mining company, reported quarterly iron ore shipments fell 8% from the previous three months as production was affected by coronavirus-related manpower issues and planned maintenance. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China St

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • Tennessee Court of Appeals Orders Recusal of Trial Court Judge and Vacates Default Judgment on Liability Against Endo

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that the Tennessee Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court judge's order denying a motion for recusal by Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Clay County et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., (formerly known as Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al.), pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, and remanded the case for

  • Oil rises as investors focus on lower supply from Russia, Libya

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday as concerns about supply as the European Union (EU) mulls a potential ban on Russian oil imports, days after diminished supplies from Libya rocked the market. Brent crude futures rose $1.11, or 1%, to $107.91 a barrel at 0852 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 87 cents, or 0.9%, to 103.06 a barrel.

  • Top Communications Stocks for May 2022

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for May 2022.

  • The British Pound Continues to Go Parabolic Against the Japanese Yen

    The British pound rallied quite significantly during the trading session on Tuesday to break above the ¥167 level.

  • Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

    Ford looks to boost its production of Mustang Mach-Es amid global supply chain and raw material issues.

  • Top Tech Stocks for May 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • SAP Shutting Down Russia Operations After 30 Years in Country

    (Bloomberg) -- SAP SE is taking steps toward an “orderly exit” of its operations in Russia with plans to stop offering support for on-premise products in the country while winding down cloud services.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesUkrainian Troops Risk

  • China Battery Giant CATL Wins Lithium Project in Race for Materials

    (Bloomberg) -- Key Tesla Inc. battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. has won exploration rights to a lithium clay deposit in China, as surging demand for electric cars fuels a race to secure supplies of raw materials. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning

  • When a traditional IRA makes sense over a Roth account

    Saving in an IRA makes sense whether you have a retirement plan at work or not, but investors then have to decide if a traditional or Roth account is better – as always, it depends. Retirement Tip of the Week: Roth accounts are a great choice for young workers at the base of their earnings potential, but there are a few reasons why traditional IRAs may be the better financial choice. MarketWatch is hosting a “Mastering Your Money” virtual event, which will include sessions on various important personal finance topics.

  • Fired BNP Boss Accused of ‘Emotional Terrorism’ Seeks $4 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior BNP Paribas SA banker who denies terrorizing subordinates on the trading floor is claiming $4 million compensation for unfair dismissal.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian Offensive