Need to find a romantic restaurant? OpenTable's annual list showcases the Top 100 nationwide
If you're looking for help finding Cupid's arrow, OpenTable has recommendations on dining options where you may spot the cherub.
OpenTable released its Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024 ahead of Valentine's Day. The company analyzes customer reviews and other metrics including the number of times a restaurant was tagged as "romantic."
California has the most restaurants on the list with 12 with Florida in second with seven.
While dining on February 14 is still primarily a couple's activity, 32% of diners in 2023 were either solo or a part of groups of more than three, OpenTable said.
Diners are still willing to shell out for meals on Valentines Day as 70% of Americans surveyed revealed diners plan to spend the same or more than they did last year, according to OpenTable. The company also said that their data shows that diners spent more on Valentine’s Day than any other holiday in 2023.
To see the romantic restaurants in your state, click on the state name to go directly to the it or scroll through the list below:
Arizona | California | Colorado | Connecticut | Delaware | District of Columbia | Florida | Georgia | Hawaii | Idaho | Illinois | Kansas | Kentucky | Louisiana | Maine | Michigan | Minnesota | Missouri | Nevada | New Hampshire | New Jersey | New Mexico | New York | North Carolina | North Dakota | Ohio | Oregon | Pennsylvania | Rhode Island | South Carolina | Tennessee | Texas | Utah | Virginia | Washington
Arizona
Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale, AZ
Dahl & DiLuca Ristorante Italiano – Sedona, AZ
Lon’s at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley, AZ
Mariposa – Sedona, AZ
Vivace Restaurant – Tucson, AZ
California
71Above – Los Angeles, CA
Allora – Sacramento, CA
Bouchon – Santa Barbara – Santa Barbara, CA
Copley’s on Palm Canyon – Palm Springs, CA
FARM – Palm Springs, CA
Jeune et Jolie – Carlsbad, CA
Mister A’s – San Diego, CA
Orto Santa Monica – Santa Monica, CA
Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch – Santa Barbara, CA
Summit House – Fullerton – Fullerton, CA
The Marine Room – San Diego, CA
Colorado
Flagstaff House – Boulder, CO
Connecticut
J. Gilbert’s – Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood – Glastonbury – Glastonbury, CT
Millwright’s Restaurant – Simsbury, CT
District of Columbia
Iron Gate – Washington DC
Delaware
1776 Steakhouse – Rehoboth Beach, DE
Florida
Angelina’s Ristorante – Bonita Springs, FL
Bern’s Steak House – Tampa, FL
Bijoux – Miramar Beach, FL
Christini’s Ristorante Italiano – Orlando, FL
Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine, FL
Latitudes Key West, FL on Sunset Key – Key West, FL
Michael’s On East – Sarasota, FL
Georgia
Alligator Soul – Savannah, GA
Elizabeth on 37th – Savannah, GA
The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah, GA
Hawaii
Michel’s at the Colony Surf – Honolulu, HI
Tidepools – Grand Hyatt Kauai – Poipu, HI
Idaho
Chandlers Steakhouse – Boise, ID
Illinois
Geja’s Café – Chicago, IL
North Pond – Chicago, IL
Kansas
Cafe Provence – Prairie Village, KS
Louisiana
Irene’s – New Orleans, LA
St Francisville Inn & Restaurant – Saint Francisville, LA
Maine
Earth at Hidden Pond – Kennebunkport, ME
Michigan
Copper Rock Steakhouse – Four Winds Casino Resort – New Buffalo, MI
Leo’s – Grand Rapids, MI
MDRD – Grand Rapids, M
Minnesota
Baldamar – Roseville, MN
Murray’s Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge – Minneapolis, MN
Porterhouse Steak and Seafood – Lakeville – Lakeville, MN
Missouri
Charlie Gitto’s ‘On the Hill‘ – St. Louis, MO
Nevada
Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, NV
Hugo’s Cellar – Four Queens – Las Vegas, NV
New Hampshire
Ristorante Massimo – Portsmouth, NH
New Jersey
618 – Freehold, NJ
Franklinville Inn – Franklinville, NJ
Il Mulino New York – Atlantic City – Atlantic City, NJ
The Gables – Beach Haven, NJ
Washington Inn – Cape May, NJ
New Mexico
Geronimo – Santa Fe, NM
New York
Club A Steakhouse – New York, NY
One if by Land, Two if by Sea – New York, NY
The River Café – Brooklyn, NY
Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More – Williamsville, NY
TS Steakhouse at Turning Stone – Verona, NY
North Carolina
JOLO Winery & Vineyards – Pilot Mountain, NC
Madison’s – Highlands, NC
Ryan’s Restaurant – Winston-Salem, NC
Steak 48 – Charlotte – Charlotte, NC
The Dining Room – Biltmore Estate – Asheville, NC
North Dakota
Harry’s Steakhouse – Grand Forks, ND
Ohio
Carlo & Johnny – Cincinnati, OH
Pier W – Cleveland, OH
Primavista – Cincinnati, OH
The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton, OH
Oregon
RingSide Steakhouse – Uptown – Portland, OR
Pennsylvania
Altius – Pittsburgh, PA
Belvedere Inn Restaurant and Bar – Lancaster, PA
Josephine’s – Lancaster, PA
Monterey Bay Fish Grotto – Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh, PA
SkyHigh – Philadelphia, PA
Rhode Island
Chanterelle – Newport, RI
White Horse Tavern – Newport, R
South Carolina
Chez Georges Bistro & Bar – Hilton Head Island, SC
Frank’s Outback – Outside Dining – Pawleys Island, SC
Peninsula Grill – Charleston, SC
Saluda’s – Columbia, SC
Tennessee
Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro – Townsend, TN
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, TN
Itta Bena – Memphis, TN
Porch & Parlor Prime Steakhouse – Memphis, TN
Texas
1011 Bistro – Kerrville, TX
Truluck’s – Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab – Southlake – Southlake, TX
Utah
Log Haven – Salt Lake City, UT
Virginia
2941 Restaurant – Falls Church, VA
Bistro L’Hermitage – Woodbridge, VA
Fahrenheit 132 – Fredericksburg, VA
L’Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls, VA
Le Yaca – Williamsburg, VA
Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel – Richmond, VA
The Ivy Inn Restaurant – Charlottesville, VA
Washington
Il Terrazzo Carmine – Seattle, WA
Over The Moon Café – Tacoma, WA
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Want the best romantic restaurant near you? OpenTable has a list