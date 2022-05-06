U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

Rome Resources Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Rome Resources Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rome Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) – is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheryl Jones as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Ms. Jones has over 30 years of accounting experience, including 25 years working primarily for TSXV listed companies. She will be providing accounting, management advisory services and financial disclosure services to the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Georg Schnura
President, CEO and Director
Telephone: (604) 687-6140
Email: romeresourcesltd@gmail.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


