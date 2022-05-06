Rome Resources Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rome Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) – is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheryl Jones as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.



Ms. Jones has over 30 years of accounting experience, including 25 years working primarily for TSXV listed companies. She will be providing accounting, management advisory services and financial disclosure services to the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Georg Schnura

President, CEO and Director

Telephone: (604) 687-6140

Email: romeresourcesltd@gmail.com

