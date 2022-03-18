U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.50
    -27.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,290.00
    -171.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,990.75
    -121.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.80
    -13.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.67
    +1.69 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1099
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • Vix

    25.67
    -1.00 (-3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3162
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7290
    +0.1310 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,511.99
    -388.43 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    917.17
    -7.10 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,668.40
    +15.51 (+0.06%)
     

Rome Resources Announces Appointment of Director

Rome Resources Ltd.
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rome Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) – is pleased to announce the appointment of David Jenkins to its board of directors, as an additional director, effective immediately.

Mr. Jenkins has many years of experience in leading positions in the finance industry and has vast knowledge of corporate issues. His contacts in the financial world, in North America, Europe and Asia are very welcomed by the Company and will help in the further development of the Company's business.

We are very pleased that Mr. David Jenkins has joined the Board of our Company.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Georg Schnura
President, CEO and Director
Telephone: (604) 687-6140
Email: romeresourcesltd@gmail.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


