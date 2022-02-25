RomReal: Fourth Quarter (Q4) 2021 Results and Investor Presentation

In this article:

RomReal

RomReal hereby announces the results of the fourth quarter of 2021 via the report and investor presentation attached to this message.

A webcast presentation will also be uploaded on our website www.romreal.com by 6am CET tomorrow 25 February 2022.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

RomReal

investors@romreal.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments



