RomReal: Fourth Quarter (Q4) 2021 Results and Investor Presentation

RomReal
  ROM.OL
RomReal
RomReal

RomReal hereby announces the results of the fourth quarter of 2021 via the report and investor presentation attached to this message.

A webcast presentation will also be uploaded on our website www.romreal.com by 6am CET tomorrow 25 February 2022.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

RomReal

investors@romreal.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

