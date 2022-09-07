U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Grønskag

RomReal,

Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has 29 August 2022, purchased
19,159 shares at NOK 1.89 each in RomReal Ltd.

Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding
companies 5,811,982 (14.04%)  shares in RomReal Ltd.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act".

