U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,902.00
    -8.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,089.00
    -77.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,998.00
    -21.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.50
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.67
    -1.21 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.20
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    17.93
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9905
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    +0.92 (+3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1495
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0240
    +1.2670 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,787.93
    -1,126.27 (-5.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.24
    -29.26 (-6.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,240.28
    -60.16 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Grønskag

RomReal
·1 min read
RomReal
RomReal

RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Grønskag

Your publication date and time will appear here.| Source:RomReal

RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Grønskag

RomReal,

Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has 6 September 2022, purchased
101,024 shares at NOK 1.97 each in RomReal Ltd.

Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding
companies 5,8913,006 (14.29%)  shares in RomReal Ltd.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act".

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Recommended Stories