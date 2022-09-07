RomReal

RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Grønskag

RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Grønskag



RomReal,



Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has 6 September 2022, purchased

101,024 shares at NOK 1.97 each in RomReal Ltd.



Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding

companies 5,8913,006 (14.29%) shares in RomReal Ltd.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section

5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act".

