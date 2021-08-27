RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Grønskag

Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has today 27 August 2021, purchased 100,000 shares at NOK 1.65 each in RomReal Ltd.

Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding companies 4,746,127 shares in RomReal Ltd.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



