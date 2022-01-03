U.S. markets closed

RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Grønskag

RomReal
Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has 3 January 2022, purchased
96,823 shares at NOK 1.87 each in RomReal Ltd.

Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding
companies 5,271,434 shares in RomReal Ltd.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act".


