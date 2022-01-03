RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Grønskag

Motley Fool

Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are starting off the new year on the right foot, launching out of the gate with a 3.9% gain in morning trading Monday. Most of GameStop's gains, of course, came from the meme stock trading frenzy in January and February of last year, but its stock has defied the expectations of many analysts who didn't believe it could sustain its valuation over time. While there is no specific news to account for GameStop's jump this morning, the video game retailer is continuing to implement its vision of transforming into an online business that can better meet the needs of gamers who are increasingly moving to digital gaming.