Romy Carlson: Working in Wellness is Easy to Love

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Romy Carlson has worked in the health and wellness field for over 20 years, focusing on healthcare through employer and community-centric initiatives. She is committed to finding new ways to promote health in the United States and ensuring access to preventative care programs. Romy is also the CCO of Kilo Health's B2B unit , which offers a full suite of digital health and wellness products for the workplace.

She thinks that working in wellness is easy to be passionate about, and today she explains the current issues in the healthcare industry and what solutions are necessary for the situation to change.

What are the key issues in the US healthcare industry, especially concerning preventative care?

The three main topics that dominate discussions in the healthcare industry are making healthcare patient-centric, ensuring that access to care is affordable, and understanding the value of patient data. I think as we're starting to look into healthcare through this new lens, focusing on those three areas is going to be really important.

One of the solutions here is to create consumer-centric applications that the entire population could use. That is when healthcare will start to change. Engagement and consistent healthy habits will shape the face of healthcare over the next five years.

How do digital health solutions address this?

Ultimately, the big disconnect is that healthcare is complex and a bit scary for the patient. During the path to wellness, alongside engagement, we need to see education and excitement. Something that allows for the normal person who isn't confident in their healthcare literacy to dive in and say: "Yeah, I'm going to get better, I'm going to be more healthy. The tools that I need are at my fingertips."

Whether I'm sitting in the heart of Manhattan with every conceivable access point or in rural Illinois with very limited access to health education. Digital health solutions may meet all those individuals precisely where they are and provide them with everything they need to handle their health in a preventative manner - rather than waiting until they are unwell and require treatment.

What is often missing in the way we approach health?

While healthcare is often clinical and complex, it is important to remember that, at its core, it is about human connection and the stories that bring us together. If we are unable to create solutions that allow for this connection and provide accessible, understandable care to those who need it, then we risk losing the potential positive impact that healthcare can have on individuals and communities.

I entered into US healthcare through fitness in the early 2000s. And we went into it from a teacher's standpoint, almost saying that if you do this, you'll get the desired outcome.

But we overlooked so much of the human component of just basic behavior change. It is scary to be sick, and it is overwhelming to develop diabetes or other major conditions. It's a lot just to process the fact that you have it and then figure out how to manage it.

Why is such flexibility important in health?

In the States, we talk a lot about consumerism and independence and making your own decisions. But in healthcare, we're so far behind in making that happen. We're seeing a lot of momentum being created through the regulations via the government and basic human demand for empowerment around health and wellness.

One promising area for significant improvement is supporting employees as they navigate their personal health journeys. Health is a continuous process that involves a series of steps and challenges over time, and everyone begins at a different starting point with their own unique set of needs and opportunities.

We really need solutions that can evolve with people and meet them where they're at when they start. And then, as they ideally improve, continue that evolution and that improvement.

What is happening in the employee health benefits market? What are the needs and the struggles?

Employer health benefits space has been so interesting. In the early 2000s, nobody really even knew what corporate wellness was. Some employers thought they should involve themselves in healthcare because they pay the bills. We didn't have technology attached to it. We were really just figuring out corporate boot camps or personal training sessions, or discounted memberships to a fitness club.

It's changed so much in the last 20 years that we now have a whole crazy world of digital and in-person solutions.

But I'm not sure we've actually solved the problems employers have. Or maybe there are new problems to solve. The primary challenge is to ensure employee health and happiness. Additionally, there is cost control and condition management.

They still remain fundamental challenges, and it's going to take new and creative solutions to address the needs from top concerns like MSK, diabetes, and mental health all the way through to general physical activity and preventative care.

How can employee health benefits ease the workload of HR teams?

One example pops into my mind. I was with a previous employer who had a very robust offering of benefits. I was younger and didn't have kids yet. On the first day, they introduced all their benefits to me, and it was mind-blowing how much they offered.

Three years later, I was pregnant with my first child and totally forgot all these excellent maternity benefits that were there. And so I didn't get to take advantage of them.

This is a really important issue that HR teams have to navigate: having solutions and services that meet large populations. What works for you and what works for me are totally different things. But they also need to keep this knowledge fresh and top of mind for employees to be there when they need it.

In the US, employers are the key stakeholder - they foot the bill for healthcare. And so, employers need to not only manage what the employee wants and needs but also what will ultimately address the bottom line.

How does cost impact the quality of workplace health benefits?

The cost of healthcare is the second highest HR cost on their budgets every year after salaries. The cost is a top-of-mind component for every employer. Employee health is going to take a lot of different solutions and strategies.

Wellness management in the workplace has often been criticized due to the intangible, or "soft," costs associated with it, as well as the difficulty in quantifying the direct effect of activities such as daily walks on claims costs.

But I believe we can all agree that if we engage employees in regular physical activity, offer them resources to address their key health concerns, and see them engaged in it, there will be an improvement in positive outcomes. We need tangible solutions that we can plug in and engage staff with to incentivize healthy behaviors. Only then will we see a significant change.

How can we ensure that companies can provide solutions while also not increasing the time spent on managing these solutions?

Employers have already told us what they need. HR teams were vocal about saying they need to be able to make sense of the data they have and make educated decisions about which solutions the employees are really going to use.

And they also need tools that allow them to communicate with the employees and create smart, interesting internal communication campaigns. HR executives are not marketers; we shouldn't ask them to be. And so it is on providers and healthcare experts to deliver solutions that address the diverse needs of every employee.

About Kilo Health

Kilo Health is a digital health and wellness company with over 4 million customers worldwide. In 2022, it was listed as the second fastest-growing company in Europe by Financial Times FT 1,000 and the second-fastest-growing company in Central Europe on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2021 list.

Currently, the company has 700+ experts and offices across 7 European cities. Kilo Health's portfolio contains over 30 innovative digital health products in chronic disease management, mental health improvement, and healthy habit change. It also runs a startup accelerator Kilo Ventures , startup incubatorKilo Co-found, and offers its digital health products for enterprise customers

