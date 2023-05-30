Ron DeSantis claims US 'careening towards bankruptcy' ahead of crunch debt ceiling vote - latest updates

Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis - AP Photo/John Raoux

A handful of hard-right Republicans said they would oppose the deal to raise the $31.4trn (£25.5trn) debt ceiling, highlighting the dangers of the US suffering a "catastrophic" default.

Conservatives have criticised the agreement between Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for falling short of the deep spending cuts they wanted.

Meanwhile, liberals have bemoaned policy changes such as new work requirements for older Americans in the food aid program.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a candidate for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, said the deal does not do enough to change the fiscal trajectory.

He told Fox News: "After this deal, our country will still be careening toward bankruptcy."

President Biden said he "feels good" about the debt ceiling deal which will be considered by the House Rules Committee this afternoon before a vote on sending it to the full House for a vote expected Wednesday.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of the "catastrophic" consequences of a deal not being passed, which could mean the US runs out of money as soon as June 1 and could default on its debts.

07:38 AM

UK shop price inflation hits new record

Prices in UK stores are rising at a record pace as the cost-of-living crisis shows little sign of easing.

Shop price inflation - the cost of items in stores - accelerated to 9pc this month, a new peak for an index that started in 2005, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said. That is an increase from 8.8pc in April.

Food inflation decelerated to 15.4pc in May, down from 15.7pc in April, according to the BRC. Lower energy and commodity costs meant lower prices on staples including butter, milk, fruit and fish.

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, which produces the data for the BRC, said: "To help mitigate the impact of inflation, shoppers are saving money by looking for seasonal promotions on the high street and taking advantage of the price reductions offered by supermarket loyalty schemes."

It comes after the Office for National Statistics put the figure for food price inflation at 19pc last week, close to the highest rate in more than 45 years.

Shop price inflation has risen at a record pace - Julien Behal/PA Wire

07:28 AM

Issa brothers merge UK petrol station empire with Asda in move to slash debt

Asda owners the Issa brothers have confirmed the £2.3bn merger of the supermarket with their EG Group petrol station business in Britain.

The agreement will create a UK shopping behemoth, with the brothers describing the deal as a "transformational step".

The proceeds from the tie-up will be used to repay debt, along with $1.4bn (£1.1bn) from a recent sale and lease back deal in the US.

EG Group will continue to operate in the USA, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium, whilst also retaining about 30 UK sites

Zuber Issa, co-founder and co-chief executive of EG Group, said:

This transaction with Asda represents an important strategic step for EG Group. Following this sale, EG Group will benefit from a significantly strengthened balance sheet, supporting the continued roll out of its successful convenience retail, fuel and foodservice strategy and drive innovation to transform the consumer experience. This includes the ongoing investment and expansion of our EV charging business, evpoint, as well as hydrogen and other sustainable fuel retail infrastructure, which we continue to see as a significant future opportunity. I am confident the UK&I business will go from strength to strength under Asda's ownership. Over the last 22 years we have built a business that I am extremely proud of, and EG Group will continue to maintain an important base in the UK, supporting the global business from our home in Blackburn.

The Issa brothers bought Asda from Walmart for £6.8bn in 2021, bringing the supermarket back under British control.

EG Group founders Mohsin, left, and Zuber Issa - Jon Super

07:05 AM

US bonds given boost by hopes of debt deal

Treasuries and US stocks rallied in pre-market trading amid hopes that Congress will pass a debt-accord to head off a default as White House and Republican congressional leaders stepped up lobbying in support of the deal.

Near-maturity Treasury bills were boosted in Asian hours as trading resumed after the US markets were closed for Memorial Day. More broadly, Treasury yields declined across the curve on debt dated from five years to 30 years.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3pc and 0.4pc, respectively. European futures made small gains and the picture across Asian equity markets was mixed.

The dollar, which has benefited from angst around the statutory borrowing limit, slightly fell, with an index of greenback sitting comfortably below the two-month high set last week.

06:55 AM

Good morning

Joe Biden's deal to raise the US debt ceiling still faces challenges despite the President saying he "feels good" about the prospects for the plan to get through Congress before America runs out of money.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a candidate for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, aligned himself with hard-right members of his party who plan to vote against the proposals.

He told Fox News: "After this deal, our country will still be careening toward bankruptcy."

What happened overnight

Asian shares were mixed in directionless trading following a US holiday, as optimism about a deal on America's debt was dented by worries about the regional economy.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.4pc in morning trading to 31,119.27. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, inching up less than 0.1pc to 7,218.60. South Korea's Kospi added 0.9pc to 2,581.89. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.5pc to 18,458.25, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.6% to 3,202.41.

Analysts say investors remain concerned about the a possible "second wave" of Covid-19 cases in China, although the economic impact is expected to be more limited than from the earlier pandemic wave.

China's recovery from virus-related disruptions during the past several years appears to be faltering, adding to worries over the regional economy.

