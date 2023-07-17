Ron DeSantis Promises to Ban CBDCs if Elected President

Current Florida Governor and GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis continued his campaign against central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), vowing a ban if he were elected president.

“Done, dead, not happening in this country,” said DeSantis at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa last Friday. “If I am the president, on day one, we will nix central bank digital currency.”

DeSantis has been an outspoken critic of CDBDs for allowing “government-sanctioned surveillance,” and in March signed a bill to prohibit the use of a national CBDC as money within Florida.

As for the broader subject of crypto, he’s been far more supportive, previously calling its use a question of civil liberty and describing bitcoin (BTC) as a “threat to the current regime.”

Central bank digital currencies, which are a tokenized form of a country’s fiat currency issued by the government, are becoming a growing wedge between political sides in the U.S., with the GOP, broadly speaking, not in favor, and the Democrats so far mostly silent on the subject.

