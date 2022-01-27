U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,328.27
    -21.66 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,150.97
    -17.12 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,381.69
    -160.43 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,934.41
    -42.05 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.26
    -1.09 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.80
    -37.90 (-2.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -1.16 (-4.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    -0.0093 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8050
    -0.0430 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3385
    -0.0078 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2700
    +0.6100 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,310.47
    -1,012.71 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    826.36
    +6.86 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Ron Pierce is appointed CEO of Pain Specialists of America, and Dr. Pankaj Mehta is appointed Clinical President for Managed Clinical Services

·5 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain Specialists of America (PSA), a management services company that provides administrative services to Central Texas Pain Center and Pain Specialists of Austin, announced today the appointment of Ron Pierce as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PSA, and Dr. Pankaj Mehta as Clinical President for Managed Clinical Services, effective January 19, 2022. Both Pierce and Mehta were also appointed to PSA's Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Pain Specialists of America)
(PRNewsfoto/Pain Specialists of America)

According to Scott Budoff and Tom Perlmutter, members of PSA's board and co-Managers of CommonView Capital, "these appointments reflect PSA's continued focus on advancing Interventional Pain Management and providing expert solutions across the continuum of pain treatment modalities. We truly appreciate the dedication shown by Ron and Dr. Mehta during these difficult times and are confident that they will provide PSA and its managed clinical providers with the vision and leadership required to drive growth and innovation in the future."

According to Ron Pierce, "I'm honored by the confidence the board has placed in me and I'm certain that PSA will continue to grow and provide outstanding support to its managed clinical providers, patients and communities." According to Pierce, "PSA's managed clinical services will be well-served under Dr. Mehta's capable leadership. Dr. Mehta has exceptional respect as a nationally recognized expert and physician trainer in interventional pain management. Mehta's distinguished education and training, curious scientific mind, industry expertise, patient-centric mindset, and organizational leadership experience make him ideally qualified to lead our managed clinical services, and I'm honored to continue my collaboration and partnership with Dr. Mehta to position PSA's clinicians as leaders in the interventional pain ecosystem."

According to Dr Pankaj Mehta, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead PSA's managed clinical services in partnership with Ron Pierce and CommonView Capital, and look forward to significant growth as we continue to bring leading pain management therapies to our patients and communities. PSA has talented and passionate physicians and leaders, and I look forward to working with them to continue to drive growth and development."

Ron Pierce, has served as President and COO of PSA since January 2021, and will now expand his oversight to all of PSA's management services and ambulatory surgical subsidiaries. Pierce is a career healthcare executive with over 30 years of experience across diverse medical enterprises ranging from private start-ups to public Fortune 150 companies, ranging in size from <$10 million to >$13 billion in annual revenue. Pierce has led multiple emerging, early and middle-stage healthcare companies, with patient management experience across the spectrum of clinical health care delivery, including inpatient acute care facilities, outpatient physician-owned clinic and surgical services, compounding pharmacies, drug infusion and wellness services. Pierce is also experienced in consolidating fragmented physician-centric medical markets via merger, acquisition, and roll-up strategies, to develop national clinical care networks. Pierce was a pioneer in creating regional and national integrated clinical service platforms by acquiring and integrating numerous multi-specialty and single-specialty physician practices. Previously, Pierce served as VP Operations/COO at U.S. Oncology, and as founder/CEO and Director at Integrated Orthopaedics, two publicly traded physician practice management companies.

Dr. Pankaj Mehta, has served as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of managed clinical services since February 2021, and as a member of PSA's Clinical Advisory Board since July 2020. Dr. Mehta will now expand his scope as Clinical President to oversee all clinical services managed by PSA, including oversight of clinic services, surgical services, medical research and professional provider hiring and training. Dr. Mehta is a Board-Certified Anesthesiologist trained at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. He then completed an interventional pain fellowship at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Mehta has gained national recognition for his contributions to Interventional Pain Medicine. Dr. Mehta is a key opinion leader in the field of pain management, whose main focus is on spine pain, headaches, spinal stenosis, abdominal and pelvic pain, with a prime interest in neuromodulation and minimally invasive therapies. Dr. Mehta is one of the first proctors of various new therapies for spine pain and CRPS. He is also a leading neuromodulation specialist in Texas and is referred patients from all corners of the state. He lectures all over the country on the latest breakthroughs in interventional pain and has numerous publications to his credit. He is an educator and instructor for several health care companies who research and develop treatments for chronic pain.

About Pain Specialists of America:

Pain Specialists of America is a practice management company that provides management services in Texas to 14 interventional pain clinics, 4 ambulatory surgery centers, two urine toxicology labs and a compounding pharmacy. At their managed practices, Central Texas Pain Center and Pain Specialists of Austin, you'll find visionary healthcare leaders who are focused on excellent patient-centric care. Many of their physician leaders have been trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country like Harvard Medical School and the Cleveland Clinic. Pain Specialists of America works with its practice affiliates to assist in their development of best practices and the latest interventional treatments while helping them to focus on providing exceptional patient care.

Visit Pain Specialists of America at www.psadocs.com and connect with us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PainSpecialistsofAmerica

Contact
Amber Kerby, VP of Sales & Marketing
akerby@psadocs.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ron-pierce-is-appointed-ceo-of-pain-specialists-of-america-and-dr-pankaj-mehta-is-appointed-clinical-president-for-managed-clinical-services-301470066.html

SOURCE Pain Specialists of America

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Top Biotech Stock Ready for a Bull Run

    The road to FDA approval can be long, and in the case of COVID-19 vaccines, there is no time for delays and no room for error. One company that has come to understand this very well is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Since 2020, the company has been developing a vaccine to help prevent and fight the impact of COVID-19.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Why Intel Stock Crashed 7% Today

    Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%. Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend stocks are worth serious consideration, especially given the current state of the economy. Let's look at two companies to consider -- both of which are excellent, dividend-paying companies and look like steals at current levels: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Pharma giant AbbVie offers a dividend yield of 4.01%, significantly higher than the S&P 500's average of 1.27%.

  • Apple earnings: 'Upgrade super cycle' and services growth should lead to more profit, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder R "Ray" Wang&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what expect with Apple earnings amid supply chain challenges.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • Why 1-800-FLOWERS.com Stock Plunged 35% at the Open Today

    The flower and gift retailer reported earnings and investors were not at all pleased with the update.

  • Why Cortexyme's Stock Is Crashing Today

    The FDA's latest move regarding one of this biopharma's investigational drugs all but slams the door shut on its future.

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • Jefferies issues bullish note on buy-rated OrganiGram, upgrades Cronos and Hexo and cuts Tilray’s price target

    Jefferies upgraded two Canadian cannabis stocks on Thursday and reduced his price target on a third, remaining most bullish on buy-rated OrganiGram Holdings Inc., which it said is "really starting to hit its stride."

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Roblox Stock at $63 a Share?

    Most importantly, those users are sticking around, spending virtual currency on new content, which is causing Roblox's revenue and free cash flow to climb. Roblox is not a flash-in-the-pan business. On a trailing-12-month basis through the third quarter, Roblox generated $599 million of free cash flow (FCF) on $1.7 billion in revenue.

  • Why Seagate Stock Surged 12% Today

    Computer memory maker Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) reported a modest earnings beat Wednesday evening, but the reaction in its stock price Thursday morning was downright immodest. After having been up by more than 20% earlier in the session, as of 11:55 a.m. ET, Seagate's shares were up 12%. Analysts had forecast Seagate would earn $2.36 per share on sales of $3.1 billion in its fiscal Q2 2022.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy Now

    These companies are growing a lot faster than their stock prices suggest following the recent stock market correction.

  • Cash Pours Into Anti-ARK ETF as Cathie Wood Struggles

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.

  • SoftBank COO in Talks to Leave After Clash Over Compensation

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is in advanced negotiations to leave the Japanese conglomerate after clashing with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Whipsaw as Traders Ramp Up Fed-Hike Wagers: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching Ne

  • Is Disney Stock A Buy Right Now, As It Keeps Sinking?

    Disney stock keeps falling after coronavirus closures took a toll. Here's what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Disney now.