Ronald McDonald House Charities receives $250,000 from SWEPCO

The American Electric Power Foundation (AEP Foundation) made a sizable donation to the new Ronald McDonald house Monday morning.

On Jan. 22, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) awarded $250,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas & North Louisiana through the AEP Foundation during a press conference.

This grant aims to support the construction of the Ronald McDonald House in Shreveport. "This is a very heartwarming opportunity for SWEPCO to be involved in the Ronald McDonald House Charities," said Brett Mattison, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer.

Brett Mattison, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer during the Ronald McDonald House Charities press conference, Jan. 22, 2024.

He continued by saying, "I've got four healthy children, seven healthy grandchildren and I can't imagine that somebody comes to a hospital locally, and they need a place to stay... this is going to take care of those needs and lift that burden off of them."

The home will be built in the 9000 block of Susan Drive in Shreveport, and construction is slated to start in mid-March.

"With the establishment of the first Ronald McDonald House in northwest Louisiana, families will be able to stay close to their seriously ill or injured child without suffering financial strains," said Janell Mason, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas & North Louisiana chief executive officer.

Ronald McDonald House Charities received a $250,000 grant from the AEP Foundation Monday morning, Jan. 22, 2024.

The house will feature 20 private suites and local families with a child in the hospital will have access to the common spaces even if they are not staying in the home. This space will be a refuge from the hospitals demanding environment.

The fundraising goal for this house is $10 million. "We need to raise a little bit more money," said Roy Griggs, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas & North Louisiana capital campaign chair.

Roy Griggs, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas & North Louisiana capital campaign chair during the Ronald McDonald House Charities press conference, Jan. 22, 2024.

He continued by saying, "it's in the room... you may know someone that feels passionate about this as you do. What we ask you to do is reach out to those that you know that are passionate about this Ronald McDonald House."

