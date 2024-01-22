Ronny Yakov Bought 17% More Shares In OLB Group

Those following along with The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Ronny Yakov, Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking US$600k on stock at an average price of US$0.77. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 17%, which is definitely great to see.

OLB Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Ronny Yakov was the biggest purchase of OLB Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$0.82 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While OLB Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. OLB Group insiders own about US$6.0m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The OLB Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about OLB Group. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for OLB Group (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

