RoodMicrotec enters into final settlement agreement with Robus regarding legal proceedings on perpetual bond

RoodMicrotec N.V.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • ROOD.AS
RoodMicrotec N.V.
RoodMicrotec N.V.

Deventer, February 18, 2022 RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary RoodMicrotec GmbH has entered into an agreement for a full and final settlement with Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS – Robus Recovery Sub-Fund ("Robus") regarding the perpetual bond that RoodMicrotec GmbH issued in 2012 and which is held by Robus.

As announced on September 9, 2021, Robus had initiated legal proceedings against RoodMicrotec GmbH before the Regional Court of Hamburg, in which it demanded immediate termination and claimed full repayment of the 2012 perpetual bond at its nominal amount of EUR 500k, to be increased with interest payments that Robus claimed to be entitled to for the years 2017, 2018 and 2021 (total claim EUR 644k). As a full and final settlement of the 2012 perpetual bond, RoodMicrotec GmbH shall pay Robus a total settlement amount of EUR 400k nominal, without any interest, in two equal nominal instalments of EUR 200k each by February 28, 2022 and June 30, 2022. This final settlement has been reached before and confirmed by the Regional Court of Hamburg.

With regard to the (out of court) dispute regarding the perpetual bond in the nominal amount of EUR 1.994k that RoodMicrotec GmbH issued in 2010 and which is held by Robus, RoodMicrotec GmbH and Robus have not been able to reach an agreement on a full and final settlement. RoodMicrotec GmbH is of the opinion that the extraordinary termination declared by Robus and any repayment claim based thereon is invalid. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec takes the position that Robus is not entitled to interest payments for the years 2017, 2018 and 2021.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany. For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO
Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

Attachment


