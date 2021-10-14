U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,381.50
    +26.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,449.00
    +192.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,870.00
    +105.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,254.50
    +16.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.09
    +0.65 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4820
    +0.2350 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,665.95
    +2,466.47 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,369.20
    +34.80 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

RoodMicrotec records strong total income growth for the third quarter of 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RoodMicrotec N.V.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Total income of EUR 3.6 million in Q3 2021, a year-on year growth of 20%

  • Outlook for the whole year increased to be in the range of EUR 13.9 million to EUR 14.2 million

  • Order book significantly increased compared to the beginning of the year

Deventer, October 14, 2021 RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today releases its trading update for the third quarter of 2021. The total income for the quarter was EUR 3.6 million, which is 20 % higher than the total income in the third quarter of 2020 (EUR 3.0 million). This growth is driven by an overall strong delivery level, especially in the test operations department. The total income for the first nine months of 2021 was EUR 10.9 million, which is 30 % higher than the total income for the first nine months of 2020 (EUR 8.4 million). The planned shift of an assembly house for supply chain customers is progressing well and the continued deliveries of these products are secured.

We are very pleased with the high level of total income throughout the year and look forward to the last quarter with a good order book situation and an increased outlook for the whole year”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. We are continuing our tight control of operational expenses and are pleased to see that the cash position at the end of the third quarter is still very good, which enables us to invest for the future when and where needed.”

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects the total income in 2021 to be in the range of EUR 13.9 million to EUR 14.2 million. The profit before tax in 2021 is expected to be in the range of 4% to 5% of the total income. The current situation in the world regarding lead-times for wafers and packaging as well as shipment delays may impact the ability to achieve the expected total income. RoodMicrotec is keeping a close eye on the situation and is doing everything possible to mitigate any impact.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses by the Board of Management as well as on the information currently available to the Company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, interest rates, exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The Board of Management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialize. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the statements made in this press release.

Financial calendar

January 27, 2022

Publication (preliminary) annual total income 2021

April 21, 2022

Publication annual report 2021

April 21, 2022

Conference call for press and analysts

April 21, 2022

Trading update quarter 1-2022

June 9, 2022

Annual general meeting of shareholders

July 21, 2022

Publication interim report 2022

July 21, 2022

Conference call for press and analysts

October 13, 2022

Trading update quarter 3-2022

Audit

The financial data in this press release have not been audited.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega – CFO
Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions, the English version shall prevail.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

    Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the country contend with power shortages, Capital Economics said in a report.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Tesla: Strong Deliveries Don’t Alter the Bear Case

    No one can accuse Elon Musk of lacking in ambition and often throughout his career, Tesla’s (TSLA) detractors have had to beat a hasty retreat after underestimating the guru-like CEO’s ability to defy the skeptics. However, following the EV leader’s 2021 Annual Meeting, Needham’s Rajvindra Gill thinks the company’s ambitious goal does not seem realistic. The company reiterated its intention to deliver 20 million EVs by 2030 while at the same time making their offerings more affordable. “Although

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.

  • China property shares slide as Evergrande crisis reverberates

    Shares of Chinese real estate firms fell further on Thursday as investors fretted about a debt crisis rippling through developers including China Evergrande Group, a day after the sector was hit with fresh rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and 1,300 real estate projects in over 280 cities, missed a third round of interest payments on its international bonds this week, spooking investors. The world's most indebted developer, which has been trying to sell assets to raise funds, appeared to have made small progress towards that goal when Qumei Home Furnishings Group announced in a filing on Thursday that it will buy out Evergrande group's 40% stake in their furnishings joint venture for 72 million yuan ($11.18 million).

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • TSMC Quarterly Profit Beats Expectations as Margins Recover

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s quarterly profit beat expectations as demand for the chips stayed robust in the face of worsening snarls in the supply chain.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe world’s No. 1 foundry said Thursday net inc

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • Kyle Bass’s Disastrous Hong Kong Short Got Bannon-Linked Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case reveals how Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar has fizzled: He’s lost big, ensnaring some investors who funded his short through what the regulator says was an illicit stock offering. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cat

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • Is Nio's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return loss of 27.1%. Nio’s stock has run out of steam in 2021, but value investors may be wondering whether it’s time to buy the dip. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 34, more than double its long-term average of 15.9. Nio d

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.

  • The Short And Long-Term Outlook For Moderna's Stock

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is a phenomenal long-term investment, but the stock could be volatile ahead of the FDA Advisory Committee meetings this week, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss said Wednesday on CNBC. The FDA is set to hold Thursday its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting to discuss the use of booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. "It's sort of like good news bad news because their vaccine is so effective the efficacy is only dropping from 95% t