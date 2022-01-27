U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,302.50
    -39.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,795.00
    -260.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,999.25
    -159.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.80
    -27.90 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.97
    -0.38 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.70
    -19.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.61 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1210
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.80 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3421
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7510
    +0.0910 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,186.41
    -1,147.15 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    825.16
    -30.65 (-3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

RoodMicrotec reports preliminary total income of EUR 14.5 million for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RoodMicrotec N.V.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ROOD.AS

  • Preliminary total income for 2021 of EUR 14.5 million exceeds the outlook

  • Highest total income since 2011 showing an excellent recovery over last year

  • Persistently improved cash position

Deventer, January 27, 2022 RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today publishes the unaudited preliminary total income for the financial year 2021. The unaudited preliminary total income for 2021 amounts to EUR 14.5 million, which is 22% higher than in 2020 (EUR 11.9 million). This is the highest total income since 2011 and it shows that RoodMicrotec is continuing to grow in the future-oriented markets. In the second half of 2021, the unaudited preliminary total income was EUR 7.2 million - an increase of 11% compared to the second half of 2020 (EUR 6.5 million).

In the first half of 2021, we ordered and received wafers for one of our SCM customers to manage the supply chain during a planned change of an assembly house. About EUR 0.4 million has been realized for these wafers as total income and approximately the same amount has been accounted for in the cost for raw materials and consumables. This results in a higher total income and a higher cost of materials in 2021, without an impact on the net profit. The parts will be delivered during the first half of 2022, where only part of the selling price will be recognized in the total income. The total income will therefore be reduced, but the impact on the net profit will be positive.

We were expecting a significant increase in total income in 2021 and managed to outperform our expectations by focusing on our core business and services. Last year, we continued to serve our customers with our usual high quality and precise deliveries”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. We are very pleased with the overall Company development during 2021 and expect that the increase in total income will continue in 2022. The cash situation makes it possible for us to invest in capacity and capability to meet the increasing demand from the market and our customers.”

Throughout 2021, the Test Operations unit showed a sharp increase, which was related to the general up-swing in the market and the excellent position RoodMicrotec has with its customers. The Supply Chain Management unit also showed a strong increase compared to last year. Some of the new projects have not yet been moved into volume production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the second half of 2021, we also saw a decrease in total income compared to the first half of 2021 due to the world-wide shortage of components and raw materials in the semiconductor industry. RoodMicrotec has put actions in place to mitigate the impacts as far as possible. In 2021, the Qualification & Failure Analysis unit saw a decrease compared to 2020 due to the delayed start of new projects. Some of these delayed projects started in the second half of 2021, so the total income in this unit increased compared to the first half of 2021.

Total income by operational unit for the financial year 2021 compared to the financial year 2020:

(x € 1,000)

FY 2021

FY 2020

Change

Supply Chain Management

3,364

2,659

27%

Test Operations

7,938

5,429

46%

Qualification & Failure Analysis

3,230

3,786

-15%

TOTAL

14,532

11,874

+22%

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects the total income in 2022 to be in the range of EUR 15.0 million to EUR 15.6 million with a positive result before tax. The current situation in the world regarding lead-times for wafers and packaging as well as shipment delays may impact the ability to achieve the expected total income. RoodMicrotec is keeping a close eye on the situation and is doing everything possible to mitigate any impact.

Audit

The financial data in this press release have not been audited.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses of the Board of Management and on the information currently available to the Company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, conditions of the worldwide semiconductor industry, interest rates, exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The Board of Management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialize. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the statements made in this press release.

Financial calendar

April 21, 2022

Publication annual report 2021

April 21, 2022

Conference call for press and analysts

April 21, 2022

Trading update quarter 1-2022

June 9, 2022

Annual General Meeting of shareholders

July 21, 2022

Publication interim report 2022

July 21, 2022

Conference call for press and analysts

October 13, 2022

Trading update quarter 3-2022

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors.

RoodMicrotec’s headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO
Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Futures, Stocks Tumble on Hawkish Fed Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. and European equity futures slid with Asian stocks Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a March interest-rate liftoff and stoked speculation about the possibility of unexpectedly aggressive policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Obje

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Analysts Cut Alibaba Price Target Ahead Of Quarterly Results; Remain Bullish

    Analysts cut their price targets on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) ahead of its quarterly results. However, they continue to see double-digit upside in the stock. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered the price target on Alibaba to $150 from $170 (28% upside) and reiterated a Buy rating. The re-rating follows the previewed results for his China e-commerce coverage ahead of the December quarter reports from the group. Devitt lowered his current-quarter revenue growth estimate to 12.1% from

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.

  • Intel stock punished again as slimmer profit margins ding earnings forecast, but CEO sticks to his plan

    Intel Corp. executives expect profit margins to remain pressured in the long term as the chip maker builds out manufacturing capacity, leading to a disappointing earnings guidance that dinged the company's stock Wednesday afternoon.

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • Microsoft Azure is ‘gaining some ground on Amazon,’ strategist says

    Synovus Senior Portfolio Manager Dan Morgan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Microsoft earnings.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • 24 software stocks, including Microsoft, expected to rise by double digits over the next year

    The software sector has suffered a sharp pullback this year in the stock market. For the expected rebound, the most rapid sales growers may fit the bill.

  • Why Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks Topped the Market Today

    Shares of coronavirus vaccine makers generally had a good Wednesday on the back of a coming push on additional jabs, plus a notable recommendation boost by a prominent investment bank. In contrast to the day's dip in the S&P 500 index, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock enjoyed a 1.6% lift, Comirnaty vaccine co-developers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) respectively rose by 0.9% and 2.7%, and perennial underdog Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 2.6%.