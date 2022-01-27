RoodMicrotec reports preliminary total income of EUR 14.5 million for 2021

Preliminary total income for 2021 of EUR 14.5 million exceeds the outlook

Highest total income since 2011 showing an excellent recovery over last year

Persistently improved cash position





Deventer, January 27, 2022 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today publishes the unaudited preliminary total income for the financial year 2021. The unaudited preliminary total income for 2021 amounts to EUR 14.5 million, which is 22% higher than in 2020 (EUR 11.9 million). This is the highest total income since 2011 and it shows that RoodMicrotec is continuing to grow in the future-oriented markets. In the second half of 2021, the unaudited preliminary total income was EUR 7.2 million - an increase of 11% compared to the second half of 2020 (EUR 6.5 million).

In the first half of 2021, we ordered and received wafers for one of our SCM customers to manage the supply chain during a planned change of an assembly house. About EUR 0.4 million has been realized for these wafers as total income and approximately the same amount has been accounted for in the cost for raw materials and consumables. This results in a higher total income and a higher cost of materials in 2021, without an impact on the net profit. The parts will be delivered during the first half of 2022, where only part of the selling price will be recognized in the total income. The total income will therefore be reduced, but the impact on the net profit will be positive.

“We were expecting a significant increase in total income in 2021 and managed to outperform our expectations by focusing on our core business and services. Last year, we continued to serve our customers with our usual high quality and precise deliveries”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. “We are very pleased with the overall Company development during 2021 and expect that the increase in total income will continue in 2022. The cash situation makes it possible for us to invest in capacity and capability to meet the increasing demand from the market and our customers.”

Story continues

Throughout 2021, the Test Operations unit showed a sharp increase, which was related to the general up-swing in the market and the excellent position RoodMicrotec has with its customers. The Supply Chain Management unit also showed a strong increase compared to last year. Some of the new projects have not yet been moved into volume production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the second half of 2021, we also saw a decrease in total income compared to the first half of 2021 due to the world-wide shortage of components and raw materials in the semiconductor industry. RoodMicrotec has put actions in place to mitigate the impacts as far as possible. In 2021, the Qualification & Failure Analysis unit saw a decrease compared to 2020 due to the delayed start of new projects. Some of these delayed projects started in the second half of 2021, so the total income in this unit increased compared to the first half of 2021.

Total income by operational unit for the financial year 2021 compared to the financial year 2020:

(x € 1,000) FY 2021 FY 2020 Change Supply Chain Management 3,364 2,659 27% Test Operations 7,938 5,429 46% Qualification & Failure Analysis 3,230 3,786 -15% TOTAL 14,532 11,874 +22%

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects the total income in 2022 to be in the range of EUR 15.0 million to EUR 15.6 million with a positive result before tax. The current situation in the world regarding lead-times for wafers and packaging as well as shipment delays may impact the ability to achieve the expected total income. RoodMicrotec is keeping a close eye on the situation and is doing everything possible to mitigate any impact.

Audit

The financial data in this press release have not been audited.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses of the Board of Management and on the information currently available to the Company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, conditions of the worldwide semiconductor industry, interest rates, exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The Board of Management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialize. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the statements made in this press release.

Financial calendar

April 21, 2022 Publication annual report 2021 April 21, 2022 Conference call for press and analysts April 21, 2022 Trading update quarter 1-2022 June 9, 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders July 21, 2022 Publication interim report 2022 July 21, 2022 Conference call for press and analysts October 13, 2022 Trading update quarter 3-2022

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors.



RoodMicrotec’s headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

Attachment



